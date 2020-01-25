The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team broke a tie with one second remaining to escape with the victory at home over the Franklin Rebels Friday night, 54-52.
“My teammate Rex Gainer hit me wide open, and the rest is history,” said sophomore Myles Pollard, who had the game-winning shot.
“Myles is an emerging player for us,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “He is a great finisher and was able to lay it in.”
In the first quarter, both sides matched each other basket for basket, as the score remained deadlocked at 14.
The offensive struggle continued in the second quarter, but the Raptors managed to take a two-point lead at halftime on a jumper from junior Nick Dang, 26-24.
In the third quarter, the duo of sophomore Jake Mulder and senior Rex Gainer helped Ravenwood get a little separation with a combo of two pointers and timely shots from long range to take the lead 42-35.
Franklin rallied in the final quarter with contributions from juniors Reed Kemp and Matt Thurman in the paint and from downtown to tie the game at 52.
With one second to go in the game, Pollard hit a layup to put the Raptors out front 54-52. Franklin had one last opportunity with a half court heave in the post to Thurman, but it was deflected by the Ravenwood defense to seal the win 54-52.
“It is a huge win for us. We just did the little things really well,” said Coach Whitlock. “We took care of the ball and were great on the defensive glass.”
“I have the utmost respect for Franklin,” continued Coach Whitlock. "They are one of the better teams in this district.”
Franklin’s Kemp and Thurman led all scorers with 21 points.
Ravenwood had four players in double figures: Dang with 15 points, Gainer with 12, Pollard with 11 and Mulder with 10.
“Anytime we can get three or four players in double figures, that is really going to be beneficial for us,” said Whitlock. “You cannot just depend on one or two guys.”
Franklin will face Page at home Tuesday night.
The Raptors will face Dickson County at home next Tuesday.
“We need a similar effort as we had tonight,” said Coach Whitlock. “We are going to have to defend the dribble and rebound. This is another big challenge for us.”
“They (Dickson County) are a good team,” said Pollard. “We are going to have to execute like tonight.”
