In historic fashion, the Ravenwood Raptors (22-9) advanced to their first ever region championship appearance and substate spot in program history with a 55-38 win over the Franklin Admirals (25-8) on Tuesday night at Summit High School.
“We have been to this stage so many times and had not broken through,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “We knew this was a team that would have an opportunity to do that. I was worried the kids would come out tight, and I told them to just be us and be who we are. The key is that we defended from the tip.”
“We made history tonight,” said Ravenwood senior DJ Starr. “They are a good team. We came out and threw the first punch, and they could not get back up.”
“Last year we got knocked out by Cane Ridge,” said Ravenwood senior Andrew Lamuno. “We were coming in with the mindset to make history. We were always pushing and not letting up.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood grabbed an early lead with baskets by Starr, Lamuno and senior Lee Mollette to go ahead 16-12.
The Raptors expanded their lead in the second quarter with three pointers and points in the paint by Mollette, Lamuno, Starr, senior Jake Mulder and junior Brett Shelby to keep their advantage at halftime, 31-20.
In the third quarter, the offensive attack continued with Starr, Mollette, Lamuno and Shelby to stretch the lead 43-25.
The Raptors closed the door in the fourth quarter with long range shots, free throws and layups by Lamuno, Mollette, Starr, Shelby and senior Matthew Williams to advance to the region championship 55-38.
Ravenwood held Franklin’s high powered offense to 38 points, achieving their third win on the season against Franklin.
“We just contested the three and kept them in front,” said Coach Whitlock. “It sounds simple, but is not easy. Our guys were really locked in tonight and played great on the defensive end.”
“We had been practicing for (Davis) Long, (Noah) Magee and (Jack) Medalie all week,” said Starr.
“We just had to lock in and know our assignments,” said Lamuno. “They are all shooters, so we just had to dig out and put a lot of pressure on them.”
Franklin’s point leaders were senior Noah Magee with 12 points and junior Jack Medalie with 10.
The loss ends the Admirals' season.
The Raptors had three players in double figures: Starr and Lamuno with 16 points each and Mollette with 11.
“They are really good off the dribble,” said Coach Whitlock. “They were able to get to the teeth of the defense, get some easy buckets and really control the game.”
Ravenwood will move on to play Independence Thursday night at 7 p.m for the Region 6 4A championship at Summit High School.
“We have already played Independence three times this season,” said Coach Whitlock. “I am just glad we get to wake up tomorrow and prepare for a game.”
“We are happy that we get two more games,” said Starr. “We are not satisfied. Obviously, we want to come out and win the region championship.”
