In a matchup that boasted the likes of multi-sport athletes such as Destin Wade and Myles Pollard, the Summit (5-9) and Ravenwood (14-6) boys basketball teams faced off at RHS Tuesday night.
The Raptors would continue on with their strong season with a 73-61 win.
“That’s been the idea as long as I’ve been at Ravenwood,” Ravenwood coach Patrick Whitlock said of multi-sport athletes. “We’ve always had a lot of football/basketball guys and this year’s no different. This year we have a lot of depth, so it has allowed us to take more chances that we have not been able to do for quite a few years.”
It took a little while for the game to get exciting with the first quarter ending with the Raptors up 12-10.
Everything changed once Summit got into some foul trouble early, including Destin Wade who picked up two fouls in the first quarter.
“The one thing that noticeably changed was Destin Wade,” said Summit coach Jim Fey. “He goes out with a minute or two left in the first quarter with two fouls and my guys look to him and think we gotta have him. We have to learn to play through the adversity of losing one of our top players.”
The loss of Wade due to foul trouble took a heavy toll on the Spartans in the first half.
After only being down by two points at the end of the first, the Raptors would go on a 30-8 run to end the second quarter.
“We were in a zone during the first half, and our zone effort was horrendous,” said Fey. “That was thing. We need to go man to man. When you’re in man, it stands out who’s getting beat, so that’s what we went to.”
In the second half, the Spartans got Destin Wade back in the game and things started to go their way.
Wade, with the help of Konata Werts at the point, got slowly back into the game as the Spartans went on a 15-8 run to open the second half.
By the fourth quarter, the Ravenwood lead was down to 11 points as the Spartans got back into the game.
“In the second quarter we did a great job defensively of keeping them up front,” said Whitlock. “Clearing the defensive rebound and getting out in transition. We were able to play the game we wanted to play in the second quarter. In the second half, credit to Summit, they sped us up. We played faster than we wanted to play. We do wanna play fast, but we were way too causal. They were able to really get downhill and get to the rim, which was really frustrating.”
The last eight minutes of the game were very exciting as both teams tried to hang on, but Ravenwood was ultimately the victor in this game.
The second quarter was the difference in this game for the Raptors as they move to 15-6 on the season.
The biggest contributors for Ravenwood were Matthew Williams with 16 points Lee Molette with 12, and Jake Mulder and Ben Bonga with 11 points.
The Spartans had some great performances from Destin Wade with 12 points, Konata Werts with 10 points and Alex Pollard with 11 points.
The Spartans move to 5-10 with the loss as they look ahead to face Independence this Friday.
For Ravenwood, they look ahead to a rivalry matchup as well with their game against Brentwood coming up this Friday.
This game could determine playoff seeding with just a few more games left down the stretch. The Raptors are currently fighting for the second spot in the district. The Bruins won the first matchup earlier this season by just three points.
“It’s a big game because it’s our next game,” said Whitlock. “It gives us another chance to get better in practice. It’s not so much about getting the win tonight or winning on Friday, it’s really about us growing as a team and getting better. That’s gonna be our emphasis.”
