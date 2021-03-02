It was a position that Ravenwood has been in so many times before.
Unfortunately, it ended just as it has on previous occasions.
“One year, we’re going to figure out how to get over this hump,” Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock told Home Page following the Raptors’ exit from the Region 6-AAA. “0-7 now at this level. This one definitely hurts, though it doesn’t take away from what we were able to do this season.”
The clock struck midnight on the Raptors’ Cinderella season in the form of a 76-46 defeat to the Cane Ridge Ravens in their regional semifinal game Tuesday evening at Cane Ridge. A competitive game in the first half quickly took a disastrous turn, with the Ravens going on a 14-2 tear to start the third quarter and ultimately bust the game wide open.
Nationally recruited junior forward Brandon Miller scored 33 points to lead the way for Cane Ridge, who is now two wins away from the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance.
It was a dream shared by the Raptors heading into the 2020-21 season and more so as the postseason drew nearer.
“We came in with people giving us the best-case scenario of finishing around fourth in the division this year,” notes Whitlock. “We were met with a difficult schedule and were able to turn it into a really good year. We had a lot of positives to take from it, even if right now feels like we just experienced a death in the family.”
Ravenwood earned a reputation this season for being able to hang with any team in middle Tennessee. That message was delivered loud and clear early in the 2020-21 season, in the form of a 61-59 win over the Franklin Admirals at the start of 11-AAA play in December.
Franklin has since won 25 straight, along with claiming top honors in the regular season and in the District 11-AAA postseason tournament. The Admirals have twice avenged their lone district loss this season to the Raptors, claiming a 69-68 regular season victory in January along with a 59-53 win in last week’s district tournament championship.
The Raptors were able to shake off the loss with a 58-45 victory over Hunters Lane in the quarterfinal round of the Region 6-AAA tournament. For 16 minutes worth of court time on Tuesday, Ravenwood was holding pace with the District 12-AAA top-seeded Ravens. The first quarter ended with the score tied at 9-9 and the first half winding down with the Raptors within four.
A buzzer-beater by Miller from well beyond half-court ultimately set the tone for how things would play out for the rest of the evening.
“It was a tight game, things were going according to script,” notes Whitlock. “We were in it, forcing them to play our style of basketball. Then Brandon Miller hits one from like 75 feet… he is the best player I’ve ever coached against in high school.
“We defended him well, our boys did everything we could ask of them. He just made a lot of great things happen and it’s a tribute to the incredible ball player that he is.”
Still, the Raptors only trailed by 6 heading into halftime. The bottom quickly fell out, though, once the second half began. Cane Ridge jumped out to an 8-0 run in the first 1:20 of the third quarter, at one point outscoring Ravenwood 24-5 to bust the game wide open. A quick 7-2 run by the Raptors helped salvage an otherwise brutal quarter, though with the Ravens still enjoying a 53-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“Midway through the third quarter, we quietly got the sense that we were out of answers for them,” admitted Whitlock. “It was a competitive game until then and this team never stopped believing they could win.”
The Ravens kept their foot on the gas for the final eight minutes to storm into the Region 6-AAA finals, where they will face the Franklin Admirals who earned a 69-53 win over Brentwood Bruins on Tuesday. Ravenwood advanced to the District 11-AAA finals with a 51-44 win over the Bruins last week, avenging a pair of regular season losses to their crosstown rivals in the process.
The chance to even things up with Franklin after going 1-2 versus the Williamson County powerhouse this season ended on the road Tuesday evening, though not after a memorable—if not improbable—season.
“There are so many positives to take away from this year,” notes Whitlock. “The addition of (senior) Ben Bonga and (junior) Noah Clifford really helped us. The team gelled quickly, honestly in a situation where things could’ve been disastrous. But I’ve never been part of a team who has been around each other off the court as often as this team was.
“For all the wins we had this season, the film sessions and pre-game meals we were able to enjoy were as redeeming as anything else this year.”
Naturally, the Raptors will lose plenty of talent to graduation this spring but return with a healthy core ahead of the 2021-22 season. Whatever players they will lose in the next few months will be met with the chance to quickly fill the void.
“We are really set up to have a great future,” envisions Whitlock. “We won the [junior varsity] tournament. We won the freshman tournament. Hopefully by this time next year, we’re talking about this team won its first regional tournament and advances to state.
“It didn’t happen for us this season, but neither the loss nor the final score are indicative of how this season went for us. It doesn’t take away from everything this group was able to accomplish.”
