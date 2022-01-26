The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team (15-8, 2-2) pulled out a nail-biter in overtime over the Brentwood Bruins (8-7, 1-3) on the road Tuesday night, 55-53.
The last time Ravenwood collected a win at Brentwood in boys basketball was on Feb. 7, 2020.
“We needed a win and to come out and play well,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “We came out with some intensity in the second half and turned the game around.”
“I am just really happy,” said Ravenwood senior Jake Mulder. “They are our biggest rival. As a team, I could not be happier with the way we played.”
“It was a great game from a fan perspective,” said Brentwood head coach Troy Bond. “It was a fun atmosphere. Our guys battled hard, got down 13 and easily could have rolled over and quit. I thought we battled back hard.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood grabbed a slight advantage with layups and long range shots by Mulder and senior DJ Starr to take the lead, 18-17.
The Bruins answered right back in the second quarter with 3-point shots and buckets in the paint by senior Davis White and junior Daniel Cochran to go into the break at halftime up 30-24.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood took back the lead on layups and behind-the-arc shots by Mulder, Starr, senior Andrew Lamuno, sophomore Evan Gainer, senior Matthew Williams, senior Malcolm Hamilton and junior Brent Shelby, 44-38.
In the fourth quarter, Ravenwood got out to a 49-40 lead midway through the frame, thanks to the playmakers of Mulder and Starr. However, Brentwood came back with a vengeance as the trio of White, Cochran and freshman Nick Degnan helped the Bruins rally to a 52-52 tie in regulation.
The game went to overtime, as the Raptors grabbed the lead early in the period with a jumper by senior Lee Mollette, 54-52. Both sides went on a dry spell, not scoring until 55 seconds remaining in overtime.
Evan Gainer went to the free throw line and hit one of two free throws to extend the Ravenwood lead to 55-52. With 22 seconds remaining, Daniel Cochran went to the line and hit one of two free throws 55-53. Brentwood had a chance to heave up a last second shot, but due to Ravenwood’s tough defense, it was not able to get it off. The Raptors survived in overtime, 55-53.
“He (Mollette) is a competitor,” said Coach Whitlock. “He didn’t have a good night offensively, but when we needed him to make a play he was still there to do it.”
“Lee is a great player,” said Mulder. “He is always playing defense. I think that is what got him the bucket, playing defense and running back.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were White with 22 points and Cochran with 15 points.
“Davis is a gamer,” said Coach Bond. “He comes up with some big plays, and he can really score in droves. Daniel is the steady guy. He kind of lulls you to sleep sometimes with his play, but I thought he did a good job.”
Ravenwood’s point leaders were Mulder with 19 and Starr with 12.
“They are our one-two punch and compliment each other really well,” said Coach Whitlock. “They were hard to guard when it mattered tonight.”
“Honestly we just feed off each other, working together,” said Mulder. “I would not want it any other way than just me and him going to work.”
Brentwood will host Centennial on Friday night.
“Centennial is well-coached,” said Coach Bond. “We have got to handle the basketball well and be able to score. It will be a tough battle.”
Ravenwood will travel to Nolensville on Friday.
“It is somewhat of a rivalry game, even though it is a relatively new school,” said Coach Whitlock. “Sometimes it is tough coming off an emotional game like this, so we are excited to get back in the gym.”
“I am excited about it,” said Mulder. “I have a couple of good friends on Nolensville. It was a great game last time, and I am excited to play them again.”
