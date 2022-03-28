Three teams competed in the historic opening week of flag football at Nolensville High School on Sunday afternoon; Ravenwood, Nolensville and Brentwood High Schools.
The Ravenwood Raptors (2-0) started and finished strong with a 48-0 win over Nolensville Knights (0-2) and a 41-6 win in the Battle of the Woods against Brentwood.
The Brentwood Bruins (1-1) bounced back in their second game against Nolensville with a final play conversion scored by sophomore Rylan Harris to win 27-26 after a touchdown before time expired by freshman Maci Morrison.
“We are blessed to have a bunch of super competitive girls, and they like to come out and play,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester.
“It is really exciting because they are probably two of the better teams we will see all season,” said Ravenwood senior Kennedy Riggs.
“We told Rylan that we are going to put it in your hands, and you need to out-run everybody,” said Brentwood head coach Gabe Evans. “We were down two scores and we kept on fighting and came back. We knew it was a possibility in the first game to get out some of the jitters not really knowing how the game was going to flow. Super proud of how we fought in the second game until the last whistle.”
“I just told my receivers to go deep with 20 seconds left, and Coach told me to check it up,” said Brentwood junior quarterback Brooke Brummett. “I saw Macie was open and I threw it to her. Luckily she was aggressive and caught it.”
“Our team was down after the loss to Ravenwood,” said Brummett. “We were not playing good on either side of the ball. It was pretty tough, but we came back and won the game.”
“We got significantly better from the first game to the second game,” said Nolensville head coach Pat Curran. “The effort level was great, and we played really hard. It was a hard way for the second game to end, but that is the way it goes sometimes.”
Ravenwood scores shut out in opener
The first game for Ravenwood against Nolensville was an offensive showcase that started with a rushing touchdown by senior Kaylen Thomas with a completed one point conversion to give the Raptors a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first half, the Raptors senior quarterback Sarah Kate Rath scampered into the end zone for a rushing touchdown with a 1-point conversion to increase the margin to 14-0.
Rath capped off the next drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Ravenwood advantage to 21-0.
With a little over a minute remaining in the first half, Raptors senior defensive back Ally Brown tallied a pick six on an interception of the opposing quarterback. A missed conversion kept the score 27-0 at halftime.
“Ally Brown made tons of plays back there playing safety,” said Coach Hester.
In the second half, the Ravenwood offense continued to surge as Kennedy Riggs speeded her way into the end zone with a rushing touchdown, extending their lead to 34-0.
“It is really nice to have a lot of options, because it works when we run the ball or throw it short,” said Riggs. “We want to mix it up so that their defense does not know what we are doing.”
With 9:45 remaining in the game, Riggs threw a touchdown pass to Rath to stretch the margin to 41-0.
“Their (Sarah Kate Rath and Kennedy Riggs) leadership skills and how they were able to communicate to us (where to go) helped us,” said Thomas.
Ravenwood scored their final points of the contest with a little over a minute remaining on a touchdown pass by Riggs to junior Abby Cullen to win the game over Nolensville 48-0.
Ravenwood picked up a convincing win in the Battle of the Woods 41-6
The Raptors tallied an interception on Brentwood’s first possession with a pick by Ally Brown to set up a rushing touchdown by Kaylen Thomas. Ravenwood took a 7-0 lead on the one-point conversion.
Thomas continued to power her way through the defense, collecting her second touchdown of eleven yards to increase the Raptors advantage to 14-0 with the made conversion.
Later in the first half, Sarah Kate Rath threw a deep pass to junior Abbie Cullen and a completed conversion increased the Ravenwood lead to 21-0.
Just before halftime, Rath scampered her way into the end zone to push the Raptor lead at the break to 27-0, after a missed conversion.
Ravenwood continued their offensive clinic in the second half with a touchdown pass from Rath to junior Kendall Curran to stretch the Raptor lead to 34-0.
Thomas accumulated her third rushing touchdown of the game. The one point conversion was good, giving Ravenwood a 41-0 lead.
“She (Kaylen) is super-fast,” said Coach Hester. “It makes things a little easier.”
“All the other sports I play, track, wrestling and rugby, all helped out with that,” said Kaylen Thomas.
Brentwood was able to get on the board with a rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Brooke Brummett, cutting into the Ravenwood margin 41-6 after the missed conversion.
Ravenwood would win 41-6, finishing the day 2-0 and only allowing six total points in the two games.
“No one knew, because it is not like we have any scrimmage film,” said Coach Hester. “I knew we had some competitive and really athletic girls and am glad they just got to have fun today.”
“We were all working together,” said Thomas. “We are one team.”
“Obviously we expected it to be closer with both teams especially Brentwood,” said Riggs. “It is cool to win huge the first week.”
Ravenwood will host Independence and Franklin next Sunday.
“I hope to keep improving,” said Riggs. “As the weeks go on, teams will also keep improving. Our defense did really good today, so we need to keep that up.”
Brentwood flag football records win on final play
Brentwood rallied down 26-14 at one point to come back and win against the Nolensville Knights 27-26 on a conversion run by Rylan Harris.
The game started out well for Nolensville with a rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Sara Kulkarni. A made conversion by the Knights made the score 7-0.
Brentwood answered back with a rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Macie Morrison to tie the game at 7 with a made conversion.
Later in the first half, Nolensville retook the lead on a rushing touchdown by freshman Audrey Pennartz. A missed conversion gave the Knights a 13-7 advantage at halftime.
On their first drive of the second half, Nolensville picked up a rushing touchdown by Pennartz, her second of the game, to extend their lead to 20-7 with a made conversion.
In their next drive, Brentwood quarterback Brooke Brummett scampered into the end zone to cut the Knights lead to 20-14.
The next series ended with Nolensville sophomore quarterback Courtney Williams motoring her way into the end zone, answering the Bruins score, and giving the Knights a 26-14 margin.
“Teams that have upperclassman have an advantage; the flip side of that is no one has played this sport before,” said Coach Curran. “We knew we were going to be counting on our athletes.”
Brentwood gained momentum as Brummett threw a strike to Morrison to cut into the Knights lead 26-20 with 5:04 remaining in the second half.
The Nolensville drive stalled, giving the Bruins one last chance to score.
Brentwood tied it at 26 before the clock reached zero with a long pass from Brummett to Morrison.
“Macie played quarterback when I was not playing my best,” said Brooke Brummett. “She came in and scored for us. It gave us a lot of energy.”
Rylan Harris made the one-point conversion on the final play of regulation to give the Bruins their first win in flag football 27-26.
Nolensville will try to bounce back from their rocky start, traveling to Page to take on the Patriots and Summit Spartans next Sunday.
“It will be important to practice onside kicks, two-point and one-point conversions,” said Coach Curran. “Having the players understand situational football is going to be something big moving forward.”
Brentwood will travel to Centennial to take on the Cougars and the Fairview Yellow Jackets next Sunday.
“Hopefully we learn from our mistakes with Ravenwood and Nolensville,” said Brummett. “We want to build off the win and hopefully show out better next week.”
