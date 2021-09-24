Ravenwood Junior Wrestling is now Brentwood Junior Wrestling.
This year, Ravenwood High School Wrestling is combining forces with Brentwood High School Wrestling to offer the third year of the Junior Wrestling program for all Kindergarten through fifth grade kids in the Brentwood area.
This is a fundraiser for both HS programs and high school wrestlers will volunteer their time as camp counselors.
What: Brentwood Junior Wrestling (formerly Ravenwood Junior Wrestling), a 2-week kids wrestling camp for K-5th graders in the Brentwood area. Presented by the Ravenwood HS and Brentwood HS Wrestling Teams.
When: Nov. 8, 2021--Nov. 18, 2021
Practices M-Th 6:30pm-7:30pm for 2 weeks at RHS and BHS. Designed for kids who are playing other sports.
"Woodlands" Tournament at RHS on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5pm.
Wrestlers are groups by experience level at the tournament.
Who: K-5th Grade Kids in the Brentwood area
Kids represent their elementary school in a competition amongst elementary schools. Kids receive a t-shirt with their elementary school colors and a traveling trophy goes to the winning elementary school.
Great for trying out the sport and for experienced wrestlers. Fun focused! All kids receive a medal at the tournament.
Elementaries involved include, but are NOT limited to (name of practice site): Clovercroft (RHS), Crockett (RHS), Edmondson (BHS), Grassland (BHS), Jordan (RHS), Kenrose (RHS), Lipscomb (BHS), Scales (BHS), Sunset (RHS), Walnut Grove (BHS).
Kids from other elementary schools, home schooling, or private schools can also participate.
Cost: $100 ($50 for siblings)
Registration & More Info: BrentwoodJuniorWrestling.com
