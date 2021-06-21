Ravenwood is bringing back a former assistant coach to lead its baseball program.
Nico Gregali, who has been at Fairview as its baseball coach since 2019, is returning to RHS to take on the same role.
Gregali was with Ravenwood from 2014-18 as an assistant under Teddy Craig. Danny Borne recently left the position after a stint from 2018-21. Borne was named coach of the year for the district this past year.
"We have been fortunate to have a string of great coaches from Teddy Craig to Danny Borne in the past years, I look up to both of those guys so much for what they have brought to our athletic program," Ravenwood athletic director Andy Elrod said in a release.
"We are proud to bring Coach Gregali back to Ravenwood as our head coach. He brings all kinds of expertise to our team from his experience coaching at the High School and Collegiate levels.
"That, along with his experience as an assistant coach here at Ravenwood in the past, make us feel that we can really keep a lot of the great tradition going in our baseball program as well as expand and elevate the program to a whole new level. As a History teacher myself, I am also thrilled to be getting such a great History teacher back in the building as well!"
Gregali coached Fairview to a 21-11 season this spring and to its first winning season since 2008. It was the team's first 20-win season since 2003. The Yellowjackets won District 11-AA this past season.
In the past, he was the head coach of Southeastern Illinois College (2009-12) and has had assistant stints at Oakland High School and St. Louis Community College. He has coached 61 players onto college baseball and two into the MLB, per a release.
Ravenwood made it to the sectional round of this year's tournament after winning the regular season district title.
