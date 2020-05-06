The COVID-19 pandemic has caused plenty of cancellations in the preps sports world, but signing days have still found a way to be held virtually.
Ravenwood High School held theirs on YouTube Wednesday, with various athletes getting a chance to have their moment to share with the Raptors community where they'll be continuing their athletic careers.
Below are those who signed:
- Valerie Bates, swimming, Southern Illinois
- Alexis Enderle, fencing, Tufts
- Ava Zopf, rugby, Long Island
- Carly Cooper, volleyball, Vassar
- Connor Wright, swimming, Wingate
- Drake Henby, fishing, Carson-Newman
- Jake Rath, rugby, Tennessee
- Julianna Lovine, lacrosse, Manhattan
- Katherine Netolicky, swimming, Rhodes
- Madison Bidwell, volleyball, Lindsey Wilson
- Shelby O'Neil, lacrosse, Reinhardt
- Tori Case, soccer, Austin Peay
The ceremony can be viewed below:
