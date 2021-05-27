Dozens of members of the Ravenwood High School community gathered on the RHS football field on Thursday evening to offer prayers and support for RHS alumni athlete Jace Walter who was seriously injured in an accident.
Walter is currently a senior at University of Tennessee in Knoxville and previously played football and rugby at RHS before committing to UT in 2017.
The Circle of Grace prayer event saw Walter's stepmother Rose joined by family members, friends and former classmates in calling for healing for Walter following a falling accident in the early morning hours of May 25 that resulted in a Walter sustaining a traumatic brain injury.
Attendees lined up to fill out notes of love and support and wore blue, rubber "pray for Jace" bracelets that were also inscribed with the Bible verse title "Isaiah 40:30-31."
That verse reads:
"Even youths grow tired and weary,
and young men stumble and fall;
but those who hope in the Lord
will renew their strength.
They will soar on wings like eagles;
they will run and not grow weary,
they will walk and not be faint."
The Circle of Grace featured a variety of speakers including Rose Walter, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and others, all who offered prayers for the Walter family, as well as a song of prayer.
"We are so grateful to be surrounded by so many who love Jace and our family," Rose Walter said. "This says a lot about who Jace is doesn't it? And the fact that you all are here says a lot about who you are, so we are very fortunate to be surrounded by such love."
Mayor Little recalled Walter's support following the death of Little's daughter Abbie in 2018, who was also a friend of Walter.
"He was burdened because his friend was gone, but he ministered to me anyway," Little said. "Every time I'd see Jace after there was a special joy in my heart, but a special respect that one so young would have love for others, so it is an honor for me to be here tonight, as I'm sure it is for all of you."
RHS Rugby Coach Richard Boone called Walter "a gift," recalling his creativity, talent and support of others.
"Jace, I'm praying for you, that you heal completely from this terrible accident, and I truly, truly, look forward to the time when I can see you walking tall again," Boone said.
The details of Walter's accident were not immediately available, but he was transferred from a Knoxville-area hospital to Atlanta where he is receiving specialized care.
Supporters can follow updates on Walter's recovery his Caring Bridge page, and physical cards can be mailed to the following address:
Scott Walter
WFRC #306
c/o Shepherd Center
2020 Peachtree Rd. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
