The Ravenwood and hosting Centennial football teams had to wait a little bit longer to get the season started, as the year's first game was delayed like many others around the area due to storms.
Though, Ravenwood wasted no time after the delay as it was the first team to put up points on the board after a long drive down the field. It was a trend for the Raptors, who won 48-0 in a blowout.
Immediately after the Raptors marched down the field, they caught the Centennial return team offguard with a very aggressive decision to take an onside kick.
This decision would pay off for the Raptors as they recovered the onside kick and scored shorty after to go up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the second quarter wouldn’t be much different than the first.
Centennial was forced to punt the ball on its first drive of the second quarter down two scores.
Ravenwood then marched down the field due to great play from new quarterback Trevor Andrews.
Andrews scored one of his two rushing touchdowns of the evening on a short run from a designed quarterback run to go up 21-0.
Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels stated just how important it is to have someone like Andrews in their offense.
“With our quarterback last year we were weary of calling too many QB runs because his arm was so valuable.” Daniels said. “But with Trevor, he’s just got a toolset that is so wide and we’ve got to take advantage of that as an offense.”
After getting dominated all game trying to contain the Raptors offense, Centennial was looking for an answer before halftime.
The momentum never shifted to the Cougars side as they threw an interception on their half of the field that cost them a touchdown.
Andrews wasn’t satisfied with just one rushing touchdown as he took no time in breaking off a huge chunk of yards for a score from the inside the Cougar 30-yard line.
Ravenwood added another score to the tally to take a 42-0 lead going into halftime.
After Ravenwood exploded in scoring during the first half, they seemed to cool off during the second half of the game only scoring one more touchdown.
For Centennial, one of the few good takeaways was the defense holding Ravenwood to just six points for the rest of the game, a 48-0 finish.
Daniels spoke to the year's first victory.
“Our defense last year in the playoffs went on a run where we had a couple shutouts so we felt like we really hit our stride.” Daniels said. “It was really good to pick up where we left off. We are far from where we are gonna be in about five or six weeks. We’ve got some things to clean up but I’m very excited about the future."
Ravenwood will travel to Blackmon for a featured game that will be televised on MyTV 30.
Centennial will move on away from home at Smyrna.
