The Ravenwood Raptors football team flexed their muscles at home on Friday night against the Smyrna Bulldogs, winning 38-0.
“We really emphasize team environment and culture and make sure we hit that home every week. It is easy to lose track of team goals when you have a lot of guys with D1 scholarship offers," said Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels.
Ravenwood started out strong early in the first quarter with a 19-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Tony Rice.
Later in the quarter, Ravenwood senior kicker Luke Akers hit a 21-yard field goal to extend the Raptors lead 10-0.
On the final play of the opening quarter, senior quarterback Brian Garcia threw a 66-yard strike to senior wide receiver Andrew Mason to stretch the Ravenwood lead 17-0.
In the second quarter, Rice turned on the jets and collected an 89-yard rushing touchdown to strengthen the Raptor lead 24-0 at halftime.
“The o-line came together, and we worked as a team to move the ball down the field,” said Ravenwood running back Tony Rice. “They were able to open up some big holes for me to run through, so all the credit goes to them.”
In the third quarter, Garcia threw another touchdown pass to Rice for ten yards, as the Raptors kept pouring it on 31-0.
With 2:19 remaining in the quarter, Garcia executed his third touchdown pass of the night on a 31-yard missile to Mason pushing the score to 38-0.
“He is a great player,” said Rice. “In my opinion, he is one of the top quarterbacks in Tennessee.”
Neither offense was able to generate points in the fourth quarter. Ravenwood sealed the victory 38-0.
The Raptors defense held Smyrna to zero points.
“It comes down to preparation,” said Coach Daniels. “They have played with a chip on their shoulder the last month and really have buckled down since the Brentwood loss.”
Ravenwood will face Cane Ridge next Friday at home and then travel to Independence for a battle that will determine who finishes second in the Region 6-6A standings.
“Our guys are going to treat these next two games like it is the playoffs,” said Daniels. “There is a good chance that we see Smyrna, Cane Ridge and Independence again. We are going to play like our life is in on the line.”
