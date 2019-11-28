Reggie Grimes II is no longer the top unsigned football prospect in Tennessee.
It isn’t due to a fall from grace but rather his committing to the next level, as the second-generation gridiron standout and current Ravenwood Raptors senior two-way starter confirmed his intention to play for the Oklahoma Sooners next fall.
“I want to thank my family, everyone here means everything to me,” Grimes formally announced on Thursday, the timing with the Thanksgiving holiday deliberate as his decision to delay the process was always family related. “Without further ado, I’ll be continuing my next four years of college at the University of Oklahoma.”
“I want to thank all my coaches, all my teammates. Everyone I played with, everyone I played against—they’ve all made me better.”
Grimes has served as a key component in the Raptors’ run for the TSSAA Class 6A championship, contributing on both sides of the ball. His efforts this season haven’t gone unnoticed, particularly by college scouts hoping to remain in the hunt this deep into the season.
Prior to Thursday’s announcement, it was believed that Grimes would follow in the footsteps of his father Reggie Sr., a former defensive star at Hunters Lane Comprehensive High School in the 1990s who went on to play at the University of Alabama before a brief stint with the NFL’s New England Patriots.
The 17-time NCAA national champions were very much in the mix along with several other SEC schools, only for Grimes II to instead take his talents to the Big 12.
The season-long delay in Grimes’ announcement caught nationwide attention, although his decision to wait out the regular season had nothing to do with demanding the spotlight.
“I just wanted to make sure my father was able to accompany me and be there for all of the college visits,” Grimes II confirmed to Home Page. “Family is everything to me, and with a lot of the visits taking place on weekends, we (wanted) to make sure to do it together before making the final decision.”
The next order of business for Grimes and the Raptors (12-1) is Friday’s TSSAA 6A state semifinal game, where they host Germantown’s unbeaten Houston Mustangs (13-0).
The winner advances to the state finals versus whomever prevails on the other side of the bracket between Maryville and Oakland, with the championship to take place Dec. 7 at Tennessee Tech University.
