Ravenwood continues to put its student-athletes in the upper echelons of college football.
The most recent Raptor to find a Power 5 program is four-star linebacker Junior Colson, who chose Michigan over his other finalists, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon and Ole Miss, per 247 Sports.
Colson is a rising senior with Ravenwood, who made the 6A state title game last December.
“I love the culture and the football program, and the coaches are great to be around,” Colson said to 247 Sports. “I believe they will be able to use me to my full potential and how I want to be played.”
The Raptor also had offers from schools like Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, Tennessee and USC, per 247.
Colson told 247 how the Wolverines intend to use him once he arrives in Ann Arbor.
“They want to use me like they used Jabrill Peppers,” Colson told the website. “I looked up to Jabrill since I was real young. I have a Jabrill Peppers jersey. It’s a great fit. I’m close with everyone on their staff. They talk to me every day. I talk to Coach Don Brown the defensive coordinator and a couple other people on the staff.”
Peppers is a hybrid safety/linebacker for the New York Giants and was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Colson and Raptors teammate Jake Briningstool are the top two prospects in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2021 per 247. Briningstool, a tight end, is at the top and a Clemson commit, and Colson ranks second.
Ravenwood saw the state's top prospect for the Class of 2020, Reggie Grimes II, commit to Oklahoma last fall.
