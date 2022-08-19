One of the most anticipated outings of Middle Tennessee's opening week high school football slate did not turn out like most expected as Montgomery Bell Academy easily dispatched Ravenwood 46-20 in Brentwood.
"We try to play the best in the state," Ravenwood head coach Will Hester said. "That's what we want to do in order to be prepared when October, November, December rolls around.
"This is one of the best teams in the state, and we didn't play very well. And we didn't put up much of a fight. We have some mistakes that we have to correct. I think if we get some of those fixed, we still have everything that we want to do in front of us. We have the ability to be a good football team, we just have to clean up a bunch of stuff."
MBA got on the scoreboard early and often in the matchup of ranked teams as the Big Red scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead.
Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed rolled out to the left and found his target in the end zone for the team's first score, then running back Johnothan Moore took the rock 84 yards to the second.
The Raptors got on the board for the first time early in the second as sophomore running back Carter Pace dove in from the goal line. The drive was kept alive thanks to some expert scrambling from Ole Miss commit Chris Parson.
"We gotta help him out," Hester said. "He's a great football player, but nobody is a one-man show. He did some really good thing, and he's got some things that he needs to clean up too. We all got to get better."
Parson was running for his life in the pocket throughout the contest. Multiple Big Red defenders were in the back field on just about every drop back, so the four-star recruit did not have much room to work with.
Moore punched another score in for MBA with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, but Pace answered with his second score shortly after to cut the MBA lead to 19-13.
Reed made an impressive throw to Hutton Durrett with just seconds remaining in the half to extend MBA's lead to 26-13 heading into the break.
"Marcel's a great player, but his supporting cast plays pretty well too," Hester said. "When you get two tight ends and you can pound the football, when you pull it out and run a bootleg, everybody's going to be open, and they were open tonight."
Reed did not stop there, scoring a third touchdown, this time on the ground, to put MBA ahead 32-13 early in the second half. Moore earned a hat trick of his own to push the lead to 39-13 less than a minute into the fourth.
Each team scored once more with the game out of reach, with Ravenwood's score coming on a third touchdown from Pace with just a few minutes left in the contest.
Ravenwood will take on BGA at home next week, while MBA will face Pearl Cohn.
