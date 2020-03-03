Ravenwood High School's Forensics team won big at Carson Newman's 2020 edition of the Smoky Mountain Invitational Forensics Tournament, securing the first place in the sweepstakes category.
The annual tournament was held at the River Terrace Resort in Gatlinburg and featured 25 schools from across Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.
RHS Forensics Coaches Brian Kaufman and Elise Dirkes Jacks, who are husband and wife, led their students to the competition and said they were proud of the dedication of their students.
"My Co-Coach and I are just so proud of the hours and work that these students. But above all they support each other and respect others around them. We have a very special group and love them so much," Kaufman said in an email.
Complete results are listed below:
Sweepstakes
Ravenwood High School 1st Place
After Dinner Speaking
Gavin Brock - 2nd place
Ella Ridlen - 3rd Place
Caroline Meyer - 5th Place
Shreesha Yelameli - Semifinalist
Declamation
Trisha Mazumdar - 2nd Place
Srichi Dalai - 6th Place
Mayher Bedi - Quarterfinalist
Jirayu Paueksakon - Quarter Finalist
Dramatic Interpretation
Natalie Porter - Semifinalist
Caroline Meyer - Semifinalist
Duo Interpretation
Caroline Meyer & Ella Miller - 1st Place
Olivia Williams & Kendal Kocian - Semifinalist
Ian Brown & Edward Lee - Semifinalist
Humorous Interpretation
Fallon O'Donnell - 1st Place
Shreesha Yelameli - 2nd Place
Gavin Brock - 3rd Place
Impromptu
Mayher Bedi - Quarterfinalist
Aryn Chadha - Quarterfinalist
Improvisation
Gavin Brock & Kendal Kocian - 1st Place
Claire Hopfensperger & Sriya Kondapavaluru - 3rd Place
Lily Wilson & Scrichi Dalai - 6th Place
Aryn Chadha & Jirayu Paueksakon - Semifinalist
Ian Brown & Edward Lee - Semifinalist
Informative Speaking
Claire Hopfensperger - 2nd Place
Ella Ridlen - Semifinalist
Persuasive Speaking
Mayher Bedi - 6th Place
Poetry
Natalie Porter - 1st Place
Sriya Kondapavaluru - 3rd Place
Program Oral Interpretation
Natalie Porter - 4th Place
Prose
Olivia Williams - 2nd Place
Claire Hopfensperger - Semifinalist
Ella Ridlen - Semifinalist
Kendal Kocian - Quarterfinalist
Radio Broadcasting
Fallon O'Donnell - 1st Place
Sriya Kondapavaluru - 4th Place
Lily Wilson - 5th Place
Mayher Bedi - Quarterfinalist
Amal Sam - Quarterfinalist
Nick Forster-Benson - Quaterfinalist
Storytelling
Fallon O'Donnell - 1st Place
Lily Wilson - 2nd Place
Public Forum Debate
Ashwin Balaje & Rohan Jaisinghani - 3rd Place
Nick Nicastro & William Fiechtl - 4th Place
Trithon (Competitors total points competing in an interp, improv and written category)
Gavin Brock - 1st Place
Claire Hopfensperger - 3rd Place
