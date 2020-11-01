The Ravenwood and Franklin girls soccer teams are set to duke it out Monday, with a state title on the line.
For the second-straight year, the Class AAA finals for girls soccer will feature two teams from Williamson County after Ravenwood topped rival Brentwood last year to win state.
Ravenwood will vie for a second-straight title Monday at Siegel Soccer Complex, with a 2-1 win against Houston Saturday.
Nora Henderson and Marcela Forero-Pretto scored the goals for the Lady Raptors.
Franklin is the team's opponent. The Lady Admirals saw Margaret Defranco tally the lone score in the team's 1-0 victory over Bearden Saturday.
The two teams will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the complex's stadium to decide a state winner.
Above are photos from the semis games from Matt Masters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.