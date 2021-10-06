Ravenwood and Franklin will meet in the 11-AAA girls soccer finals Thursday night at Brentwood, yet another 2020 Class AAA state rematch.
Ravenwood girls soccer shines in district semifinal
An offensive onslaught powered the Ravenwood Lady Raptors to shut out the Centennial Lady Cougars 7-0 at Brentwood High School on Tuesday night.
“It means a lot,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “These girls have been pushing hard this season, so this is another step in the right direction for us.”
“We are excited and looking forward to playing Franklin,” said Ravenwood junior goalie Kendall Curran. “This is a good win for us.”
In the first half, Ravenwood got the scoring started with a goal in the box by sophomore Gracie Hill with 24 minutes remaining.
A couple minutes later, junior Bella Macaso tallied a goal in the box to stretch the Lady Raptors lead to 2-0.
Centennial had a few chances, but could not sneak the ball past sophomore goalie and district goalie of the year Lexie Grundler to keep the score 2-0 at halftime.
Ravenwood continued to catch fire in the second half, scoring a goal in the first three minutes on a deflection off a corner kick by junior Leah Johnson 3-0.
Later in the second half, Hill delivered a strike in the box to give her two goals on the night, increasing the Ravenwood lead to 4-0.
“We saw that they (Centennial) were pushing more, so we had more space to take it through. We just spread the ball and passed it, finding goals out of that,” said Ravenwood sophomore Gracie Hill.
The scoring spree continued in the second half when Bella Macaso snuck a goal past the keeper for her second goal of the match to extend the lead to 5-0.
“We just kept driving at them and pushing throughout the game, even if we did not make every shot,” said Ravenwood junior Bella Macaso.
The points kept coming as sophomore Kami Lobliner got on the board from close range to lengthen the Lady Raptors lead to 6-0.
Leah Johnson scored a missile in the box for her second goal of the match, recording the final goal of the night. The Lady Raptors won 7-0 to advance to the district final on Thursday night against Franklin High School.
“Always fun to get multiple goals,” said Coach Mancini. “Those girls (Leah, Gracie, and Bella) continue to build confidence and show everybody what they have.”
Goalies Lexie Grundler and Kendall Curran combined for a clean sheet against Centennial.
“The defense worked the ball around well tonight,” said Curran. “They kept it really clean in front of me.”
Ravenwood will take on Franklin Thursday night.
“It will be a competitive game against Franklin,” said Coach Mancini. “We have to come out with our best foot forward no matter what.”
“I want to see us continue to move the ball through the midfield and up to forwards cleanly, keeping everything nice and tight in the back,” said Curran. “We just need to do our thing.”
Franklin girls soccer uses second half surge to secure spot in District 11-AAA final
After trailing 1-0 in the first half, the Franklin Lady Admirals soccer team delivered a second half comeback to capture the win 3-1 over the Brentwood Lady Bruins at Brentwood on Tuesday night and advance to the District 11-AAA final on Thursday night.
“The first fifteen minutes, we were definitely outplayed by Brentwood,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “They were first to the ball and had several good chances. Our keeper came up with a couple of big saves to stay in the game. The girls did a great job adjusting to the game. We knew what we were doing was not going to work. The girls were able to switch it up and come back.”
“In the pre-second half talk, we said we needed to give 130 percent every time we are near the ball,” said Franklin junior Avery Brown. “That was such a big motivation factor in the way we played.”
Brentwood had the only tally in the first half with a goal by senior Haley Hannah.
Franklin had several chances, but Brentwood sophomore goalie Jewell Molina kept the Admirals off the board with big saves (1-0 Brentwood).
With the first goal of the second half coming in at four minutes, the Lady Admirals started to get in a rhythm on a goal in the box by junior Avery Brown to tie it at 1.
“Avery is a player who is normally playing in the back and defending,” said Coach Burgoyne. “One of the adjustments we made was trying to get her forward because she creates opportunities for us there as well.”
“We just talked in the huddle and said that any pocket we find, we have speed up top,” said Brown. “We got a perfect opportunity to test the keeper and get goals out of it.”
A few minutes later, the Lady Admirals broke the tie with a strike by senior Shannon Ward to give Franklin a 2-1 lead.
“Shannon is a player that normally plays holding mid, so she does not get many opportunities to score,” said Coach Burgoyne. “We are super pleased with the ball she put through.”
Later in the second half, Franklin senior Emma Shields sent a rocket just past the keeper to stretch the Lady Admirals lead to 3-1.
“Emma is just a special player and district player of the year,” said Coach Burgoyne. “It is good to see her get back from injury now and be 100 percent.”
The Lady Bruins tried to rally, but could not solve freshman goalie Ava Llamas the rest of the game. Franklin clinched their spot in the District 11-AAA final with a 3-1 victory.
“She (Llamas) did extremely well and made a great save on a lofted shot from 35 yards out,” said Coach Burgoyne. “In the second half, I could hear the Brentwood student section yelling her name every time she made a goal kick. I talked to her after the game. As a freshman, sometimes that is a little unnerving. I told her how great it was that they knew your name and were trying to get in your head. There was a big crowd here enjoying the game and watching you play. Just try to soak it up and enjoy it.”
Franklin will face back to back state champion Ravenwood in the district final on Thursday night.
“I hope we can stay healthy and continue to improve,” said Coach Burgoyne. “The first time we played Ravenwood, both teams only had a couple of chances to score. I look for a similar outcome with one or two goals going in. I hope we are on the good side of that outcome.”
