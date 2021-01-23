The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (5-6, 5-2) continued to soar in conference play, defeating the Franklin Lady Admirals (2-9, 1-6) Friday night 60-44 on the road.
“Our girls played hard tonight and we were right there in it,” said Franklin head coach Jay Johnson. “One of the things we have been talking about is putting 32 minutes together. We had a 6-minute lull at the end of the third and the start of the fourth. The game got away from us.”
“We had a good week and have lost a few games there (Franklin), so it was good to get the win,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “I was proud of our girls’ effort. Franklin played really hard, and they gave us a really good fight.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Raptors held a slight advantage over Franklin with jumpers and three pointers from seniors Reghan Grimes and Mary Prestegaard to lead 11-10.
Ravenwood continued to build on their lead from behind the arc and in the paint with baskets by Grimes, and seniors Rachel Hillman and Lexi Erickson to stretch the score at halftime to 25-17.
Franklin seniors Kate O’Neil and Brenna Swiger chipped in with layups and shots from downtown to cut the deficit to 5, but 3-pointers by Lady Raptors Grimes and Erickson held the advantage in the third quarter 35-30.
In the fourth quarter, Ravenwood’s Grimes and Erickson were in the zone from behind the arc to separate from Franklin and secure the victory 60-44.
Ravenwood’s defense stood tall, holding Franklin’s offense to 44 points.
“Kate O’Neil has been playing so well,” said Coach James. “We were really focusing on trying to stop her. I thought we played hard on defense and created some turnovers with our press.”
Erickson and Grimes lead the Lady Raptors in scoring with 23 and 19 points, respectively.
“They mean a great deal to our program and our really good scorers,” said Coach James. “They are great leaders and great teammates.”
Two milestones were reached in this game. Grimes picked up her 1,000th career point, and Erickson totaled a school record 151 3-pointers in her basketball career.
“They do so many things for us,” said Coach James. “I am happy and proud for them that they got to enjoy that moment tonight.”
O”Neil and Swiger led the Lady Admirals in points with 18 and 11.
“I was glad to see Brenna break out,” said Coach Johnson. “She’s been needing to come out of her slump. Kate had 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight. That is what she has been doing all season, and we need her to keep doing it.”
Franklin will take on Mount Juliet Saturday at home.
“It is good that we have this game tomorrow,” said Coach Johnson. “We don’t have to sit on this one very long. We can get out and start while it is still fresh and try to get things going that did not work tonight.”
Ravenwood will travel to Dickson County next Tuesday.
“We just want to keep improving,” said Coach James. “Dickson County is a tough place to play. We have had our troubles there in the past. We want to play better Tuesday than we did tonight. That is our mindset going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.