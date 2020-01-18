Ravenwood High School junior guard Lexi Erickson has been building to a night like Friday's for quite some time.
Erickson scored 29 points, a personal best, in Ravenwood's 46-31 win over hosting Centennial.
That's more than 60% of the overall points haul, a monster night for the junior.
"It's definitely really exciting for me, but I couldn't have done it without my teammates and our offense," Erickson said on her big night. "Our coach [Andrew James] put us in a really good position tonight to get good looks and get good baskets. So it was a good night for all of us."
James mentioned a key fundamental Erickson brought to the table in the win.
"Lexi really helped us," he said. "She knocked down her free throws."
The first quarter of this one was a back-and-forth, with Centennial keeping things close at the break. The Lady Raptors only led 19-17 with the second half to go.
Though, then, Ravenwood leaned on Erickson and the offensive attack to widen the margin in the third. The Lady Cougars got close at the end of the third with a 29-24 deficit but Ravenwood closed things out for the fourth and held on to get another district win.
The Lady Raptors are now 4-4 in district play and 9-8 overall. The Lady Cougars are still searching for a first district win.
"I think our confidence grew at halftime," Erickson said about what helped the team pull apart at the end. "We were like, 'We knew we could do this. Let's show them who we are, how we can normally play.' Our first half wasn't our best half that we've played, and so, the second half, we really stepped it up."
The first-year Lady Raptors coach shined a light on what makes Erickson such an integral part of the team.
"She's a really good leader for us," James said. "The girls really look to her. She's the kind of person like, when the game's on the line, she wants the ball...So we really look to her to lead us.
"We struggled at times tonight, and she's the one that got us out of it. She means a lot to us."
Mary Prestegard chipped in for the Lady Raptors with 10 points, while Centennial's Sheraton Foster had 10 to lead the Lady Cougars.
Ravenwood will next face a vastly-improved Independence team Tuesday, while Centennial will head to Page.
"They're good," James said of Tuesday's tilt with the Lady Eagles. "Coach [Bryan] Glasner's done a really good job with changing the culture. It's going to be a tough game. They've got some really good players."
The two teams met earlier in the season, with Indy getting a 39-32 victory.
"We feel like it was a close game at our place," James said. "I feel like they're a much better team now, and I feel like we're a better team now. So it should be fun. It's always good for the rematches to see how much you've improved based on last time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.