The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (17-8, 7-1) scored a satisfying non-district rivalry win on Senior Night in the “Battle of the Woods” over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (18-8, 7-1) Friday night, 67-41.
“They have had our number the last couple of years,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “For us to get two wins against them means a lot to our kids and program.”
“This is one of those games you don’t even watch, you burn it and move on,” said Brentwood head coach Marcel Williams.
“It is a big win for us, especially looking at the history of it,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “Since I have been here, we definitely have not accomplished this. For this to be my senior season is a really big deal.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood got off to a fast start with baskets by senior Katelyn Johnson, junior Elizabeth Flynn, sophomore Emma Rayl, senior Reghan Grimes and junior Catalina Garay to grab an early 23-6 lead.
The offensive clinic continued in the second quarter as the Lady Raptors kept firing on all cylinders with 3-pointers and layups by Flynn, Grimes, sophomore Natalie Prestegaard, Rayl and Garay to extend their advantage to 40-17.
Ravenwood continued to find their groove in the third quarter as behind the arc shots and buckets in the paint continued to fall by Grimes, Flynn, Prestegaard and Garay to stretch their lead to 52-27.
The Lady Raptors surging offense continued in the fourth quarter as Grimes, Flynn, Prestegaard, Garay, senior Clare Novak,and senior Sniggy Naranyadas secure the victory for Ravenwood, 67-41.
Ravenwood’s defense held the Lady Bruins to 41 points.
“We could not get discouraged when their guards made tough shots,” said Grimes. “They are good players, and we just have to take it in stride. Our girls never once faltered in their confidence. They went out and executed well.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were senior Sydney Ryan with 11 points and Ella Ryan with eight.
“I see them (Sydney and Ella) protecting the basketball, trying to draw fouls and get to the free throw line,” said Coach Williams. “They made stuff happen and tried to get us going.”
Ravenwood had three players in double figures: Grimes with 22 points, Flynn and Prestegaard with 10 points each.
“It was good to get Natalie back in. When she is knocking down shots, it makes a big difference,” said Coach James. “Reghan is just playing at another level right now. Elizabeth plays hard every possession and is the kind of player you love to have on your team. When they are all clicking, we are pretty tough.”
“The offensive balance definitely helps us out,” said Grimes. “I know that I can look up to Elizabeth and Natalie to get ahead, score, and get a bucket.”
Brentwood will host Summit next Tuesday for senior night.
“I want to see better effort, passion, commitment,” said Coach Williams. “For our young team, you get better by how you respond to getting punched; you get back up. You want to play together, trust each other and move on.”
Ravenwood will travel to Centennial on Tuesday.
“We want to be playing our best ball next week,” said Coach James. “There are things we can continue to get better doing.”
“I hope to see the same fight we had tonight and go to the next level,” said Grimes.
