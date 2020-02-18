Ravenwood’s losing streak ended, but Centennial’s continued.
The Lady Raptors snapped a four-game skid with 48-15 rout of the visiting Lady Cougars in a regular-season Senior Night finale Tuesday.
“We had struggled the last few games, so it was good to have a really good team win like that,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “We were good in transition and defensively holding any team to (15) points for a game is pretty good.”
Ravenwood (13-13, 8-8 District 11-AAA) stifled Centennial (2-22, 0-16) with man-to-man and trapping 2-3 zone defenses.
Guard Elizabeth Flynn, the only freshman in Ravenwood’s rotation, led the way with 12 points.
“I feel like we always come out with great defense regardless of what we do in the offensive court,” Flynn said.
Ravenwood visits Independence in the first round of the district tournament Friday.
“We just don’t want it to end,” James said. “I just want to keep coaching them because I enjoy coaching them so much.”
Ravenwood finished fifth and Centennial took ninth in the district.
The Lady Raptors wore pink breast cancer awareness uniforms.
Centennial suffered its 13th consecutive loss after falling behind 20-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars start four sophomores and one senior.
“They just keep fighting,” Centennial coach William Simmons said. “They don’t take it near as hard as sometimes I do. Nobody has a real bad attitude. We’ve just got to get better.”
Centennial visits Franklin in a play-in game Thursday.
Centennial post Mai Skinner ended the game by banking in a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court circle at the buzzer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.