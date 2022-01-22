The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (12-6, 3-0) withstood a 13-point comeback late in the fourth quarter by the Summit Lady Spartans (10-9, 2-1), holding on to win at home, 59-55, on Friday night.
“We made big plays at the end,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “It was a real good team effort to close it out.”
“They have a really good basketball team and incredibly hard to guard,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “They are a tough matchup for us.”
“It is always good to get a district win, especially when it is close like this,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “Coach [John] Wild is a really good coach. He throws so many different defenses at you and so many different looks that it is hard to always know what you are doing.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood had the upper hand with 3-pointers and layups by Grimes, sophomore Natalie Prestegaard, sophomore Emma Rayl and junior Elizabeth Flynn to take the lead, 16-11.
Summit caught fire in the second quarter from behind the arc with baskets by senior Bergen Allee, junior Nicole Rizanne and sophomore Quinn Johnson. However, Ravenwood held on at the break with baskets by Prestegaard, Grimes, junior Catalina Garay and Flynn to gain a slight margin at halftime, 28-27.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood extended their lead with the long range shooting and points in the paint by Flynn, Grimes and Prestagaard to stretch the Lady Raptors lead to 45-35.
Summit battled back from what was at one time a 13-point deficit, scoring with 2:37 seconds remaining in the game on a 3-pointer from Allee to tie the game at 55. Ravenwood answered the tie with a basket by Garay to give them a 2-point lead with close to one minute remaining, 57-55.
Summit stole the inbounds pass with 30 seconds left in the contest. However, they were unable to capitalize on the turnover. Summit fouled Ravenwood, and the Lady Raptors sunk both free throws to extend their lead to 59-55 with six seconds remaining. The Lady Spartans had a chance to cut the lead to one on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but were unable to connect as the Lady Raptors secured the victory, 59-55.
Summit’s leading scorers were Allee with 23 points and Rizane with 10 points.
“Bergen shot the ball well and got a lot of good passes and screens from her teammates,” said Coach Wild. “Nicole is gradually progressing as a really good offensive player. She is starting to shoot the three a little bit and has some natural athletic ability where she can get to the rim. The way Bergen shot the ball tonight is the way Bergen is capable of shooting it.”
Ravenwood’s point leaders were Prestegaard with 23, Grimes with 13 and Flynn with 12.
“The offensive balance definitely helped us this game,” said Coach James. “I knew that they were going to try to take Reghan out of our offense, but we had girls that stepped up and made plays. Natalie was feeling it tonight. When she is on we are really good.”
“Natalie stepped up big time hitting some big shots,” said Grimes. “It is like she has ice in her veins.”
Summit will travel to Nolensville for a district matchup next Tuesday.
“We have to play the game at the same level every time,” said Coach Wild. “We need to play with a high amount of intensity.”
Ravenwood will travel to Brentwood for a non-district matchup instalment of the “Battle of the Woods.”
“This is a really big game for us and for them,” said Coach James. “We look forward to the atmosphere. They are a really good team, so it will be a good matchup for us.”
“I am hoping to see some dogs and fight,” said Grimes. “I want to see us get on top early and just maintain that. Even though this is not a district game, it is still a really big game.”
