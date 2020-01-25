The Ravenwood Lady Raptors powered their way to victory over the Franklin Lady Rebels 56-32 Friday night at Ravenwood High School.
“We really worked on a lot of stuff in practice to make sure we were successful,” said sophomore Reghan Grimes. “Even when they (Franklin) tried to change it up, we stuck to what we knew and stayed with our motion and zone offenses.”
With this win, Ravenwood improves to 9-9 on the season and 5-5 in district play.
In the first quarter, Ravenwood got off to a fast start with jumpers and three pointers to take an early lead 18-9.
The Lady Raptors offense continued to catch fire with a down low attack from Grimes and three point shooting from junior Lexi Erickson to push Ravenwood’s lead 29-15.
The offensive clinic continued in the third quarter with the help of Grimes, Erickson and juniors Mary Prestegaard and Rachel Hillman.
In the fourth quarter, Ravenwood kept the momentum going as they collected depth scoring from sophomore Ella Craig and junior Ava Lavigne to seal the victory 56-32.
Ravenwood had two players in double figures: Grimes with 16 points and Erickson with 12.
“Lexi always has an attack mindset,” said Grimes. “We are both looking for each other a lot. Our connection is really good, and personally, we just have it (chemistry).”
Kate O’Neil led the lady Rebels with 16 points.
The Lady Raptors held Franklin to 32 points in the game.
“We knew it was not going to be easy guarding 15 (Bergen Allee) and 30 (Kate O’Neil),” said Grimes. “If we stuck to who we scouted and what we planned on doing, we knew that we would be successful.”
Franklin will face Page at home next Tuesday.
Ravenwood will take on Dickson County at home next Tuesday.
“I am hoping to see the same offensive efficiency we had tonight,” said Grimes. “We need to lock in on defense also.”
