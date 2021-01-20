It didn’t take long for the Ravenwood Lady Raptors to reacquaint themselves with the basketball court.
A game-opening three pointer from Rachel Hillman set the tone for a Lady Raptors season sweep of the Independence Lady Eagles, taking a 60-28 home win on Tuesday at Ravenwood High School. Reghan Grimes singlehandedly outscored the Lady Eagles, leading all scorers with 30 on the night.
“Reghan has just been awesome all year,” Ravenwood head coach Andrew James told Home Page. “She does everything on both ends and is just so hard to stop around the basket. She really is a great leader and teammate.”
Mary Prestegaard added 11 as the lone other Raptor to reach double figures.
Ravenwood hadn’t played a game nor even practiced in more than a week but found its groove relatively early in Tuesday’s district matchup. Grimes and Prestegaard led the offensive attack but it was a well-balanced effort by the Lady Raptors defense which quickly put the game out of reach.
Independence struggled to find the bottom of the net, trailing 19-2 after one before managing a 4-0 run to start the second quarter. Claudia Chilton provided a spark for the Lady Eagles, who entered the evening—and still remain—in search of their first win of the season. Six straight points from Mary and Natalie Prestegaard swung momentum back in the Lady Raptors’ favor on a night where they never trailed.
The start of the second half saw some questionable shot selection from both sides, though a season-long issue with Ravenwood who tends to hit such lulls in seemingly every game.
“We need better efficiency on offense if we are going to improve (from 5th place in the District 11-AAA standings),” notes James. “Our defense is playing well and has always kept us in games on nights when we’re not shooting well. We just have to make better decisions on the offensive end and be a bit more efficient.”
Grimes managed 11 of her game-high 30 in the third quarter, mostly from high percentage range. The senior forward managed a pair of offensive rebounds which she converted into four points, ending the quarter with a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Ravenwood a commanding 49-16 lead.
Independence wasn’t done fighting, though. The Lady Eagles nearly doubled their point total in a 10-0 run to open the 4th quarter. Jayla Miller raced to the basket on a pair of layups which bookended back-to-back threes by Leah Oubre at a point when Ravenwood hoped to empty its bench.
The Lady Raptors’ ship was righted in a hurry with the starting five back on the court following a Ravenwood timeout. Elizabeth Flynn (six points) marked the start of an 11-0 run to close out the game. Flynn and Grimes had four points each over that stretch, with a three-pointer by Ali Ramer cementing the win.
Ravenwood (4-2 in District 11-AAA play) will have a chance to gain a little bit of ground, assuming the current schedule holds. Next up for the Lady Raptors is a road game versus the Franklin Lady Admirals, led by stud senior Kate O’Neill.
“It’s a safe bet that we will spend our next two practices coming up with schemes to slow her down,” notes James. “She’s a great player. We have to figure out a way to stop her. They are improving. We have to play really well to get a win on Friday. We will be prepared.”
