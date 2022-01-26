A late surge in the fourth quarter by the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (14-6, 4-0) helped secure a signature win on the road over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (15-6, 4-0) Tuesday night, 45-33.
“This is a big game for them. To come over and gut one out like that was really special,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “It has been a while since we have won over here (February 1, 2019), so it was good to have that win.”
“Brentwood is always a tough team to play, but we were able to pull out the win,” said Ravenwood junior Elizabeth Flynn.
“The rivalry coming from 'Battle of the Woods' is always so big,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “This not being a district game kind of took the pressure off of it, knowing this game is not going to determine district rankings. It is always good to get the win against another team at the top of their district.”
“It was a good experience,” said Brentwood head coach Marcel Williams. “We missed shots. Holding that team to 45 points was what I thought was going to happen, thinking the game would come down to the end.“
In the first quarter, it was a defensive struggle as neither offense could capture a consistent rhythm. The score was deadlocked at 7.
The Lady Bruins were able to gain a little separation in the second quarter as they were able to connect from long range and in the paint with baskets by junior Briana Keating-Rendon, senior Sydney Ryan and freshman Ella Ryan to go ahead at the break 18-14.
In the third quarter, Brentwood held a slight lead after two free throws sunk by Ryan gave the Lady Bruins the advantage 29-28.
Ravenwood went on a tear in the fourth quarter as the dynamic duo of Flynn and Grimes powered the Lady Raptors to victory, securing community bragging rights in the 45-33 win.
The Ravenwood defense was in rare form as it was able to force hurried shots by the Brentwood offense, holding them to 33 points.
“It was really huge for us and probably our best defensive performance all season,” said Coach James. “I am really proud of the effort they showed.”
“This is the first time we have played defense like this all season,” said Grimes. “We knew we were in for a challenge because they are balanced when it comes to their top three guards. Outside of that, we knew what we had to do and came out and executed it perfectly.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Sydney Ryan with 12 points and Ella Ryan with nine points.
“They are just taking the looks that they are given,” said Coach Williams. “With any of the girls, I told them you get a good look and practice that shot, you take it. Shooting with confidence is my only rule.”
Ravenwood’s point leaders were Grimes with 18 and Flynn with 15.
“They are great athletes and basketball players,” said Coach James. “They were throwing a bunch of different looks at us, and they really answered the call there. Elizabeth and Reghan are always walking double-doubles.”
“Having Natalie man-guarded the whole game definitely shocked us,” said Flynn. “We were able to work together and have really good chemistry running up and down the floor.”
“Elizabeth is like a dog, because she hustles so much,” said Grimes. “I know once I get the rebound and am looking down the floor she is sprinting out, so I can hit her in transition and vice versa. We play off each other and feed each other that way.”
Brentwood will host Centennial on Friday night.
“I looking for us to get a lot of shots up and ready to play,” said Coach Williams.
Ravenwood will travel to Nolensville on Friday.
“It is another district game,” said Coach James. “Their place is going to be a pretty good atmosphere. We know that Nolensville is really improving and getting better. It is going to be a challenging game. We just got to continue what we are doing and get better.”
“I hope we can get the win in the district game,” said Flynn. “We have beaten them before, but it was close in the first half. We want to stretch it out in the first half and get on a run.”
“I want to see the same fight we came out with in the second half tonight,” said Grimes. “We did not have the best first half tonight. It shows us no matter what kind of first half we have, we can come out and get the job done.”
