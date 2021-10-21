With close to 11 minutes remaining in a 0-0 game, the Ravenwood Raptors soccer team broke through with the winning goal, sealing the region championship with a 1-0 victory over Nolensville Lady Knights at home on Wednesday night.
“It is great for these seniors,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “They deserved it and worked really hard. It means they get another home game, which I think makes it more special.”
“It feels good to win against them after we lost the first time,” said Ravenwood sophomore Gracie Hill.
“It means everything,” said Ravenwood sophomore goalie Lexie Grundler. “We have done amazing things and beat an amazing team.”
In the first half, both teams had plenty of chances to score, but Ravenwood sophomore goalie Lexie Grundler and Nolensville senior goalie Sara Grubesic preserved a clean sheet as the score stayed tied 0-0 at the half.
All was quiet scoring-wise in the second half until sophomore Gracie Hill put a rebound in the back of the net past the keeper with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the game to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead.
“We had players that were getting lots of chances,” said Coach Mancini.
“She happened to be right there and was able to put the ball away. Gracie has worked really hard this season. She was in the right place at the right time and was able to put it in the back of the net.”
“Gracie has worked so hard this season,” said Grundler. “She gets back on defense and is the fastest transition to defense we have ever had.”
“I saw Josie hitting the ball on net,” said Hill. “I knew to follow it, which we always practice, and that is what gave us our goal.”
Nolensville had plenty of chances in the end, but goalie Lexie Grundler was able to finish the shutout and help the Lady Raptors secure the victory 1-0.
“She is a strong goalkeeper,” said Coach Mancini. “Our defenders have confidence in her.”
“She always comes out and is an amazing goalkeeper,” said Hill. “She worked her butt off and did really well.”
“We have really good team chemistry this year, especially with the defense,” said Grundler. “We have played together through club and have gotten to know each other better. We just read each other’s cues and do not have to say anything. It is a major help when playing tough teams like Nolensville. We were just able to work really hard and get the job done tonight.”
Nolensville will travel to the winner of the Station Camp/Hendersonville region final on Saturday for AAA sectionals.
Ravenwood will host the runner up of the region final between Station Camp/Hendersonville in the AAA sectional on Saturday.
“I hope we just finish more and play like we did tonight,” said Grundler. “Hopefully we can finish with a state run this year again like we have the last two seasons. We’re taking nothing for granted.”
“I hope we put more shots away,” said Coach Mancini. “Tonight we had too many chances that we did not put away. That is our growth from here.”
