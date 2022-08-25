With a strong offensive attack and stout defense, the Ravenwood Lady Raptors girls soccer team (2-1-1) grabbed a commanding win 3-0 on the road against the Independence Lady Eagles (4-4) on Thursday night.
“It is just moving forward and continuing to progress as a team,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “We are not where we want to be right now, but we keep showing progress, which is all I can ask from these girls.”
“I feel like we have had a pretty good season so far,” said Ravenwood junior starting goalie Lexie Grundler. “We have had some ups and downs, especially in our defensive third and some miscommunications in our back line. Playing a really good non-district team, showing we can get a shutout, and still putting points on the board is huge for us.”
In the 26th minute, Ravenwood got on the board with a strike just outside the box by senior Leah Johnson to give the Lady Raptors a 1-0 advantage.
“It starts with our defense leading the charge,” said Mancini. “Our defense is pushing the ball forward and being able to find our forwards. They put pressure on their backs and stay consistent on top; getting the looks and being able to put balls away.”
Both sides had plenty of chances, but neither Ravenwood or Independence broke through in the remainder of the first half. The Lady Raptors held on to the lead at halftime 1-0.
In the 58th minute, Ravenwood extended their margin with a blast in the box by sophomore Addison Howell to push the score to 2-0.
“She (Addison) played a little bit of varsity last year and is continuing to grow,” said Mancini. “She is constantly building confidence. This goal tonight proved to her that she is supposed to be out here with us.”
Ravenwood collected their final tally as junior Gracie Hill picked up the loose change in the box off a rebound in the 62nd minute and deposited it in the back of the net to give the Lady Raptors a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Raptors secured the win 3-0 with the outstanding play of starting goalie and Michigan State commit Lexie Grundler to preserve a clean sheet against the Lady Eagles.
“She (Lexie) is strong all the way around,” said Mancini. “She is feeling good, taking shots out of the air and commanding the back.”
“Our communication is important,” said Grundler. “Earlier in the season we were not able to complete a whole game. The fact we had a good first and second half just shows the level of effort and intensity that we have and the standard that we hold each other to.”
Independence will take on Centennial next Tuesday at home.
Ravenwood will travel to CPA next Tuesday.
“We are still working out kinks and to find our forwards,” said Mancini. “We need to put shots away and keep the other team from coming down the middle and beating our backs. I am continuing to look for growth, but we are moving in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.