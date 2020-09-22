Both the Ravenwood and BGA girls soccer teams are looking to both make it back to the postseason after both schools won their respective state titles last season.
Both teams are off to great starts this season as Ravenwood is 3-0-2, while BGA is 6-3 after an entire offseason full of wonder if state repeats would even be possible.
“Every week that you can play is a success," said BGA Coach Jan Morrisey. “You pray that your season can continue, your efforts in trying to keep everybody safe. That’s just the way it goes.”
This game was heavily in favor of Ravenwood as the Lady Raptors took care of business on with a 6-1 victory at home Tuesday night.
Coach Jessica Mancini shared her thoughts on what has changed to inspire this kind of victory after last week’s tie against Independence.
“Just their work ethic in practice.” Said Mancini. “We know what we need to focus on from watching film on ourselves. They’re great communicators, they talk to one another about what they need to fix on the field, a lot of time without me having to tell them what to do.”
The Lady Raptors started off the game red hot with three goals in the first ten minutes.
The first of three goals was scored by Anna Major in the third minute.
Then, it wasn’t long after her goal that Sarah Kate Rath netted her first of two goals on the evening in the fifth minute.
Rath was one of the main distributors for the Lady Raptors with a goal and a couple of assists as well. Coach Mancini talked about the impact that Rath has for the team.
“She’s a workhorse," said Mancini. “She’s strong, she’s fast, super competitive. We’ve got her playing up top and actually for her club she plays in the back. We’ve got her up there because we know she’s gonna score goals and get assists, but we can also put her in our defensive third to also get forward as a defender.”
Josie Rickets scored a header from a free kick in the 12th minute to go up 3-0.
Twelve minutes later, Nora Henderson fired an absolute rocket of a shot that went top corner in the 25th minute as Ravenwood went into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
“Our second half is really what we wanted to focus on for this game," said Mancini. “We just really wanted to make sure that the intensity stayed the same, that we continue to push, that we continue to score goals in the second half and the girls definitely did that.”
Ravenwood made sure that the lead they built in the first half didn’t slip away as the team scored two more goals before the final whistle to secure the 6-1 victory.
The Raptors started the second half the same way they started the second as it took only five minutes for Majors to score her second of the night.
Then in the 64th minute, Gracie Hill scored the Lady Raptors final goal of the game thanks to a cross from Rath.
BGA scored its only goal of the contest in the 70th minute as Sara Evans chipped the goalie on sweet shot from outside the goalie box.
BGA Coach Morrisey said Tuesday's game was a great learning opportunity for her accomplished team.
“We schedule these games not with the intent of, hey let’s make sure we go out and get another W,” said Morrisey. “Watching our girls compete against a side that has more talent, that has more speed, has more knowledge, they’re just a good group for us to be playing against. So I appreciate the opportunity for us to play them.”
BGA will play at Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday, while Ravenwood will also be away from home against Franklin.
