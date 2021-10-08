On a goal by sophomore Kami Lobliner with 20 seconds remaining in double overtime, the Ravenwood Lady Raptors soccer team finished strong against the Franklin Lady Admirals, winning the District 11 AAA championship at Brentwood High School 2-1 on Thursday night.
“It took me some time to process it before I could even get in my brain that it went in,” said Lobliner. “Everybody came running towards me and jumped on me."
“Everyone gave her the power to do that,” said Ravenwood sophomore starting goalie Lexie Grundler. “We just did it as a team. Kami scored, but we all fought to the end and helped win the game.”
“These girls really deserve it,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “They worked hard tonight. Both teams worked really hard, but it is always going to be a battle. It feels great to come out on top.”
“Obviously, disappointed with the result,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “I thought they (the team) played good enough to win, but we just did not finish all the chances we got. Every time you play Ravenwood it is a battle.”
In the first half, the defenses of Ravenwood and Franklin stood tall, as neither team broke through in the frame. The score remained 0-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Ravenwood got on the board first with a goal on a header by junior Leah Johnson.
A few minutes later, Franklin got the equalizer on a header from senior Charlotte Robertson.
“She is a multi-sport athlete, very creative with the ball and has a knack for getting little flicks on the goal,” said Coach Burgoyne. “Just a class finish by her.”
Ravenwood goalie Lexie Grundler and Franklin freshman goalie Ava Llamas left no other opportunities for the remaining part of the half as the score went into overtime tied at 1.
The first overtime brought plenty of chances for both teams, but neither could seal the deal as it remained tied at 1 going into the second overtime.
With twenty seconds remaining in the second overtime, Lobliner picked up a rebound in front of the net and powered it home to secure the victory and capture the district crown, 2-1.
“She has worked her way into the starting lineup this year,” said Coach Mancini. “It was a really beautiful moment for her.”
For the Lady Raptors, Grundler and the defense held Franklin to one goal throughout the entire match.
“I think we have a really strong defense,” said Grundler. “This has always been the core of our team, even last year going into the state championship. Since we have played so many club games together, we work really well and read each other’s minds.”
“Our defense is all amazing players and extremely talented girls,” said Lobliner. “Holding Franklin is a big challenge, so the fact we held Franklin to one, was quite the feat for our defense.”
“Our defense is solid and our girls are so strong,” said Coach Mancini. “They are smart and competitive. Lexie is the same way. For a sophomore, she is incredibly confident in the net. They work really well together. Hopefully, we can continue to progress and not let any more into our net.”
Franklin will travel to the winner of the district final between Nolensville and Independence.
“I told my team that I am proud of them,” said Coach Burgoyne. “We have a couple of days to recuperate with Fall Break. The growth I have seen from this group with the injuries and different pieces out of our lineup coming and going throughout the season has been a minute. Definitely something to learn and grow within the next week and next postseason game.”
Ravenwood will host the runner-up of the district final match between Nolensville and Independence.
“I want to see us continue to get better, push, and put more goals away,” said Coach Mancini. “We don’t want to peak any time soon, just continue to grow.”
