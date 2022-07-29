The Ravenwood girls wrestling program is hosting a Champ Camp alongside United States Olympian Jacarra Winchester.
The camp is set to take place on Aug. 6 and 7 at Ravenwood Middle School and Ravenwood High School with two sessions per day.
Those looking to sign up for the Champ Camp can do so here.
Winchester has a decorated career as a wrestler. She represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won a gold medal in the 55 kg weight class at the 2019 World Championships, and won a gold in the same class at the 2021 Pan American Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.