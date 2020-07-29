Former Ravenwood wide receiver Van Jefferson has put ink to paper on his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
As a second-round draft pick, Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $5.6 million deal with the organization this week, per Spotrac.
"I knew this time would come!," Jefferson shared in an Instagram post Tuesday. "Thank you God."
He sported a Rams-themed face mask as he signed his new deal.
Jefferson is slated to be a free agent in 2024.
With NFL training camps underway, Jefferson is about to take the field for the first time with his new team.
In the receivers room, the former Raptor will be trying to get early field time. He will likely start out on the depth chart behind veteran receivers like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.
He's got plenty of middle Tennessee ties on the team, too, with former Brentwood Academy standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the roster, former Ensworth tight end Brycen Hopkins a 2020 draft pick for the team and former Nashville Christian linebacker Daniel Bituli an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee.
The NFL season is slated, for now, to be underway in September. The Rams will open the year against the Dallas Cowboys at home. All this could change, though, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
