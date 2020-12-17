The Ravenwood High School Band will offer its annual Christmas tree pick-up and recycling service with altered procedures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pickup dates include Sunday, Dec. 27 and the following Saturdays and Sundays of Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.
According to a news release, the Christmas Tree Removal Service Program is the Ravenwood Band’s second largest fundraiser and community service project of the year, with donations helping to provide music, instruments and instruction to students in band classes and extracurricular band programs.
The service is available to the Ravenwood High School-zoned areas of Brentwood and Franklin or the surrounding area.
More information about signing up for the can be found at RavenwoodBand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.