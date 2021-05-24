The Ravenwood High School Marching Band will be resuming its U.S. Flag Service installations beginning with the Memorial Day.
The U.S. Flag Service Program is the Ravenwood Band’s largest fundraiser and community service project of the year, with proceeds from the fundraiser used to help provide music, instruments and instruction to students in band classes and extracurricular band programs.
Families and businesses residing in the RHS-zoned neighborhoods can make a tax deductible donation for a flag, and a Ravenwood Band student will place a 3x5 flag on an 8-foot pole on the desired property shortly after sunrise and they will remove the flag shortly before sunset.
"We are excited to honor the military personnel who have served in the United States Armed Forces," Ravenwood Band Boosters Public Relations Coordinator Carolyn Bork said in a news release.
The band installs flags on five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
Anyone in the RHS-zoned area of Brentwood and Franklin who would like to receive a flag should visit RavenwoodBand.com and click on U.S. Flag Service Program to subscribe.
