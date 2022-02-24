Williamson County Schools is looking to hire new teachers. Ravenwood High School is holding the district-wide Career Fair on Saturday, March 5 from 9-11 a.m.
The county is looking to hire teachers in 51 schools in the cities of Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station.
For those interested in attending, please bring a resume and dress professionally. Representatives from WCS will be on hand to interview and offer contracts. Hiring bonuses will also be offered for hard-to-fill positions, including secondary math and science teachers, world language teachers and special education positions.
Additionally, all teachers who are hired will be offered paid health, dental and life insurance, as well as voluntary benefits.
To apply, visit www.wcs.edu. Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries at [email protected] or call (615) 472-4075 for more information.
Ravenwood High School is located at 1724 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.