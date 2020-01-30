Ravenwood High School is hosting a Musical Theatre Camp for middle school and high school on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a variety of sessions on topics including acting, singing and dancing for musical theatre. The camp will be run by RHS theatre students and faculty as well as guest Ari Asfar, an accomplished Broadway actress who portrayed Eliza in "Hamilton," who will hold a master class.
Campers will perform what they learned that day in an evening performance at 6 p.m. along with Asfar closing out the show with a song from "Hamilton."
Tickets for the camp are $70 and tickets for the performance are $5 with sign up for the camp available here. Tickets for the performance can be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.