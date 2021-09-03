Ravenwood High School has a new girls wrestling coach.
The school shared Friday that Dickson County wrestling coach Geston Gordon had been hired as the new coach of the girls team.
Per a release, Gordon, a six-year Air Force veteran, oversaw a Dickson Co. girls team that took 5th in the rugged West regional, 12th in the state and had a state champion and nationally ranked wrestler in 2021.
He wrestled for Dickson Co. in high school and was a four-year starter.
The Ravenwood girls wrestling team finished second behind Independence amongst WCS teams in the regional tournament. Ravenwood says it returns both of its girls regional medalists in 2022, Grace Buettner and Kaylen Thomas.
Gordon will also take on a teaching position with RHS.
