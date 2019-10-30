With the weather and muddy conditions making things hard for teams all over the county, Ravenwood High School has announced a change in venue for its upcoming football game with Independence.
Ravenwood AD and assistant coach Andy Elrod shared Wednesday that they will be moving the Friday night regular season finale to Nolensville High School.
"Our field will be unplayable and Nolensville has graciously agreed to let us use their turf surface as they are away at Marshal County," Elrod said in the message.
Ravenwood's grass field likely has too much of a mud issue with the recent rain.
The TSSAA had to move its girls soccer state tournament back a week because of field issues due to weather.
The skies looks to be more favorable for football Friday night, with no rain in the forecast in Williamson County as of now.
Ravenwood is 8-1 and Independence is 6-3. They are vying for the second place finish out of Region 6-6A Friday night.
