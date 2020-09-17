The Ravenwood Lady Raptors and Independence Lady Eagles played hard to a tie Thursday night at Indy's place, but just getting to this point in the season is a win for both teams.
The TSSAA didn't officially sanction girls soccer until early August and limited scrimmage reps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending all of the county's teams into a season of uncertainty and rushed preparation.
District rivals like Independence and Ravenwood consider themselves very lucky compared to other teams this year. Take for instance Metro Nashville teams, which are just about to begin to compete after being on pause.
“It’s hard," said Ravenwood Coach Jessica Mancini of navigating 2020, “because you want to get these girls to get as many looks as they possibly can. Also just to figure out our shape as a group, to figure out how we play together, that’s been hard.”
Thursday night's contest was important to both teams, with the district wide open for a victor this season.
The first half was scoreless, with plenty of scoring chances for either side. Neither of the teams found a way to capitalize, however.
This was surprising compared to last season where Independence was outscoring opponents 58-3 at one point. So far this season, the Eagles have 17 goals for and 4 goals against while Ravenwood has 10 goals for and 3 goals against.
It wasn’t until the second half for the goals to start coming.
Independence broke the tie first as Jaylin Counts squeaked the ball past the Ravenwood keeper on a breakaway goal in the opening minutes of the second half.
Independence held onto the lead until the 70th minute after an equalizing goal from Ravenwood’s Sarah Kate Rath.
“We’ve been talking this year about taking more and more shots," said Mancini. “And she took that chance and it happened to go in. The momentum shifted and the girls were really able to push the last ten minutes."
Independence coach David Cordero said the game was a litmus test against an accomplished outfit.
“It was the first major test for us this season and we responded fairly well.” Said Cordero. “We gave them too much of the game at times, but we created chances at other times. At the end of the day, it’s a great gauge to see where we are against a very good team.”
Independence will play at Brentwood next Thursday. Ravenwood’s next game will be at home against BGA this Tuesday.
Cordero shared on what his team is going to do against district opponent Brentwood.
“The next two district games are gonna be Brentwood and Franklin," said Cordero. “We’ll work on some fitness stuff, we’ll work on some resting and ultimately try to get better at all aspects of the game.”
For Mancini, it’s going to be all about finishing games.
“Definitely going to talk about keeping up the momentum in the second half," said Mancini. “Going to make some small tweaks in the midfield, small tweaks on defense, but to continue to push to do what we can do best and building on that.”
