Bank of America announced Wednesday that Ravenwood junior Varun Bussa will join three other Nashville area high school juniors and seniors as Student Leaders for the summer.
The Student Leaders program is an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.
Bussa says he is dedicated to helping younger students succeed in STEM.
He volunteers each weekend to teach a group of 20 students about STEM concepts at the Robotix Institute. Under his guidance, the middle school robotics team he coaches advanced to a world championship competition.
He also founded the Coding Community Club at his school and serves on the Brentwood Library Teen Advisory Board, the Indian Association of Nashville Youth Committee and the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin.
As part of the program, BoA says its Student Leaders are co-leading some of the Oasis Center’s summer youth programming that includes engaging first-generation immigrants and refugee youth with their community, assisting Nashville high school students with identifying and understanding a path following graduation and providing programming at the “Just Camp,” which says it's dedicated to creating a community for LGBTQ youth.
They will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook as part of their Student Leader programming.
“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities and leadership development,” said Tyson Moore, president, Bank of America Nashville. “We recognize young adults are the future of Nashville, which is why programs like Student Leaders are vital in providing paid opportunities for students to gain job experience, while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce.”
Bao Le (Glencliff High School junior), Kermina Wadeh (Martin Luther King Jr. High School senior) and Kathryn Webber (Central Magnet High School junior) will join Bussa in the program.
