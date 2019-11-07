Ravenwood High School will have to move its football playoff game with Stewarts Creek to a new location.
The team announced Thursday that they'll be switching from their field to Franklin turf field for Friday's game.
"With our field being in poor condition and a reliable turf surface at Franklin we feel that it is in the best interest of the athletes on both sides to play at Franklin," Ravenwood AD and football assistant coach Andy Elrod said.
"We thank Franklin High School for being accommodating for this game."
The team had to move its game last Friday to Nolensville's turf field due to the rainy weather creating an issue with mud and slipperiness.
The team will still kick off at 7:00 p.m.
Weather.com predicts a chilly evening with the low at 22 degrees, though there is very little chance of any rain (10%).
Ravenwood is 9-1 after the regular season's conclusion last week.
