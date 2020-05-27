After winning a state title in the fall, Ravenwood High School's girls soccer team has a new head coach.
Lady Raptors assistant Jessica Mancini will be taking over for Brandon Mead as the head coach of the girls soccer team, per a release.
"I have been watching these girls grow for the last 3 years and was blessed to be a part of it all last year when they had the most amazing experience and took home the state title making them the first in RHS history to do so," Mancini said in a statement. "I am extremely honored and excited to get to work more closely with them as their head coach this upcoming season!"
A Hendersonville native, Mancini has been an assistant with Ravenwood for the last three seasons. She played college soccer at UT-Martin and has six years total in coaching experience. She also teaches biology and biomedical anatomy at Ravenwood.
"This is a very special group of young ladies and I hope to inspire and push them to discover their full potential no matter the circumstances that might occur this fall due to changes in our world," Mancini said. "If any group can overcome challenges and succeed it is this one! I look forward to seeing what all they accomplish this fall!"
Mancini replaces Mead, who was at the helm of the Lady Raptors team for a season after he replaced Adam Harris in 2019.
"I am excited for Jessica to be the next Ravenwood Girls Soccer Coach. She has brought great knowledge and experience to the program," Mead said in the release. "It was an honor for me to lead this great group of girls, and know it will be the same for her. This is a great opportunity for her to learn and grow."
Ravenwood went 12-4-1 last fall, topping archrival Brentwood 3-2 in the Class AAA state game for the school's first championship.
