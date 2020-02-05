The Ravenwood Raptors recognized 14 student-athletes who decided where they will spend their college futures.
Baseball player Shane Craig chose Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
“I thought it was just a good fit for me,” said Craig. “I really love the coaching staff and the guys that go there. I am going to enjoy competing with D1 baseball players.”
Ravenwood wide receiver Andrew Mason decided he would take his explosive talent to Rice University in Conference USA.
“I was looking for a combination of high level football and academics,” said Mason. “I took an official visit to Rice and fell in love instantly. My goal was to play against big time teams. At Rice, I feel like I can do that.”
Ravenwood offensive lineman Graham Barton chose the ACC for the Duke Blue Devils under head coach David Cutcliffe.
“I decided to go to Duke because of what (Coach Cutcliffe) preaches and what his program is all about,” said Barton. “The values he has built that program on stood out to me. I went on a visit in April last year and committed two days later. I have not looked back since.”
The Raptors kicker Luke Akers decided he would take his power leg to the Pac 12 at University of California Los Angeles.
“The football program out there is amazing, and I am excited to get out there with the team.,” said Akers. “It is huge to play (Power 5 football). I started kicking less than two years ago. Going from being a goalkeeper in soccer to a Power 5 kicker is a big deal for me.”
The talented defensive lineman Reggie Grimes decided to take his skills to the Big 12 and play for Oklahoma.
“It was a natural pair,” said Grimes. “They (Oklahoma) have been real close every year for the past four or five years. Their biggest drawback as a team was their defense. I feel like I can (help) change the program. I want to play the best and people that are trying to be the best. That is how you get better. It is iron sharpens iron, win, lose, or draw.”
The all-time passing leader for Ravenwood, Brian Garcia, will take his passing skills to the Sun Belt to play for South Alabama.
“I really like where it is located,” said Garcia. “It has good people and really new facilities. I am just trying to prove myself again to everyone else and see where it takes me.”
Ravenwood offensive lineman Luke Shouse will block in the SEC for Ole Miss.
“It is something I have dreamed about my entire life,” said Shouse. “It is hard for me to think that I am playing SEC football. If I would have told my five year old self that, he would not have believed it.”
Ravenwood linebacker Jordan Smith decided to sign with the Richmond Spiders in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference.
Raptors defensive lineman Bryan Rice will head to the state of Georgia to play for Shorter University.
Ravenwood offensive lineman Gabriel Sleenhoff will play Ivy League football for Yale University.
“Academics have always been a top priority for me,” said Sleenhoff. “After going to the football camp in New Haven this summer and feeling the environment up at Yale, I knew it was a top consideration. The courses you are taking and the people that get to know you really set you up for the rest of your life.”
Ravenwood track and field athlete Kiara Carter will play for the Lipscomb Bisons in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Ravenwood wide receiver Caden Foulke will travel to Illinois to play football for Augustana College.
Cornerback and track athlete Ian Gatlin will go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.
Ravenwood football player Myles Dawson will play in the Pioneer League for the Dayton Flyers.
