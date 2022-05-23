Hannah Bhattacharya, a senior at Ravenwood High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, per a press release.
She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter X of Brentwood.
The P.E.O. Star scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships to exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year.
The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success, per the release.
Bhattacharya is a two-time recipient of AP Scholar with Distinction Award for excellence on AP exams. She was named Salutatorian of the Ravenwood High School Class of 2022. She has received the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award, the Jack Diller Education Award from the Predators, The Ned McWherter Scholar Award and the Keith Fengler Scholar Award.
She served as Captain of Ravenwood Speech and Debate Team, President of the Interact Club, violinist with the Tennessee Youth Symphony and Ravenwood Chamber Orchestra, and is mentor of Youth Leadership Brentwood.
Bhattacharya has an ongoing internship at Vanderbilt University which she hopes to continue this summer. She was accepted at many prestigious schools, but has chosen to attend Vanderbilt this fall, majoring in biomedical engineering and neuroscience, says the release.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) says it has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. P.E.O. also owns and supports Cottey College.
The P.E.O Sisterhood say it has brought together more than half a million women in the United states and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting them.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood says it provides a framework of support and community for all members. Chapter X is the Brentwood chapter.
