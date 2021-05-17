Ravenwood will be on the lookout for a new soccer coach.
After three years leading the Raptors soccer team, coach Adam Harris has resigned from the role.
"There's no perfect time to leave," Harris shared in a message on Twitter announcing the decision.
"I hope I represented Ravenwood High School with the befitting the position. I fought for the boys when I thought the battle was worth fighting. Sometimes I probably could've done more, when you reflect on a situation, it's easy to second guess yourself."
In his last season, Harris reached a 6-5-4 record and the district semifinals with the Raptors and coached D-1 prospect Nick Dang, a Lipscomb commit who was the 11-AAA player of the year this season.
"Please don't take my leaving as anything other than a desire to further my coaching career," Harris said to his current players in the message.
"Once I'm your coach, I will always be your coach. I'll be asking, watching and checking in on all of you! The administration will find you an amazing coach, I'm sure of it."
He joined the program in 2018, replacing Jose Londono. He is also a coach with the Nashville United Soccer Academy.
"I'm going to miss you all very much," Harris said in his departing statement. "Go Raptors!"
