The Ravenwood Lady Raptors volleyball team (17-11, 4-2) completed a shocking sweep on the road against the Brentwood Lady Bruins (25-5, 5-1) on Tuesday night (25-22, 25-20, 25-16).
“Brentwood is a great program,” said Ravenwood head coach Abbey West. “It has been awhile since Ravenwood has been able to take Brentwood, so it is just what our girls needed. I am really proud of them.”
“I hope this loss is a lesson for them,” said Brentwood head coach Cathy Cram. “Even after you beat these teams before, you still need to play with the same consistency when you see them again. The season is not yet over. If you want to stay on top, you need to keep playing hard like we did the past week.”
This was the first time that Ravenwood has won against Brentwood in the regular season since Sept. 17, 2013, in five sets.
“There is so much meaning behind this one,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “Snapping the 'Battle of the Woods' winning streak they had is historic. We know we have the capabilities to take this district and go to everything else in the postseason.”
“We have worked hard for it all season,” said Ravenwood junior Reghan Larkin. “After the win over Nolensville, it just built momentum. Getting the sweep was definitely the best part.”
In the first set, Ravenwood and Brentwood swapped momentum to stay within two-to-three points of each other. The Lady Raptors strong effort with kills, aces and blocks by senior Avery LePore, senior Alli Mulendore, senior Tanya Sichling, junior Reghan Larkin, senior Ellie Kimpel, senior Kennedy Riggs and senior Lana Gruver captured the frame, 25-22.
Brentwood challenged Ravenwood in the second set with kills by senior Zoe Oldham, junior Dylan Sulcer, sophomore CeCe Meyer and senior Haley Carpenter. However, the Raptors answered with kills and aces by Larkin, LePore, Grimes, Riggs, senior Emily Birrell and Kimpel to win the frame, 25-20.
The Raptors continued to surge with their balanced attack on offense and defense as Sichling, Grimes, Riggs, Birrell, Larkin, Kimpel, Avery LePore and junior Bella LePore sealed the sweep for Ravenwood, 25-16.
Brentwood’s kill leaders were senior Zoe Oldham, sophomore CeCe Meyer and senior Haley Carpenter all with four kills.
The Raptors leaders in kills were Larkin with nine and Grimes with seven.
“Those are two kids that are really smart,” said Coach West. “ They just powered their way through.”
“They kept switching up their shots,” said Ravenwood senior Tanya Sichling. “They were smart with their placements and super powerful. It was really hard for Brentwood’s defense to play out their balls.”
“They have a really scrappy defense,” said Larkin. “Honestly, it was hard at the beginning to hit open court and read them. Eventually, you just have to get a little crafty and hit the shots.”
“In practice, we just work on serving to certain spots from the middle,” said Grimes. “Coming out and implementing that is big.”
Brentwood will travel to Nolensville on Thursday night.
“This match is done,” said Coach Cram. “We just have to have a different mindset going to Nolensville. We need to win, because if not, we will have a three-way tie.”
Ravenwood will host Centennial this Thursday.
“We need to build on the last week and a half and work toward districts,” said Coach West. “It is senior night, so there is a little bit more emotion on Thursday’s match.”
“We just want to keep building on what we have done tonight,” said Sichling. “It is really starting to click on the court.”
