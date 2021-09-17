Staying in the conversation for top two teams in District 11-AAA, the Ravenwood Raptors volleyball team (14-7,3-2) defended home court against Nolensville volleyball (20-2, 3-2) with a four set win on Thursday night (25-8, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23).
“It is a huge morale booster,” said Ravenwood head coach Abbey West. “One of the few times I have seen the team invested and execute from point one to the last point.”
“Ravenwood played really well,” said Nolensville head coach Brett Young. “When you come out and lay an egg in the first set, you are going to look up at the scoreboard and not like what you see.”
“We had a really good week in practice, and it just all came together,” said Ravenwood junior Reghan Larkin. “We poured into each other as teammates.”
“I think this is a really big building point for our team,” said Ravenwood senior Tanya Sichling. “We are able to use this as leverage and look forward to the rest of the season.”
In the first set, Ravenwood started strong with kills and blocks by senior Tanya Sichling, senior Avery Lepore, senior Ellie Kimpel, senior Reghan Grimes and junior Reghan Larkin to take the frame, 25-8.
Ravenwood continued to build momentum in the second frame with a balanced attack on offense and defense from Grimes, Lepore, Sichling, Larkin and senior Ali Mullendore to win the set, 25-18.
Nolensville answered in the third set with timely kills, blocks and aces from sophomore Maggie Allred, junior Peyton Neal, junior Ellie Tant, sophomore Bella Martin, junior Maggie Rickert and freshman Kaira Knox to cut the Ravenwood advantage 2-1 and win the frame, 25-19.
“We played with a lot more energy,” said Coach Young. “”We made several changes to mix it up a little bit and got people in some different spots. I thought we responded well.”
The Lady Knights fought hard in the fourth set, coming back at one point from a 22-17 deficit to within one point (24-23). Ravenwood collected a kill from Larkin to seal the frame 25-23 and win the match 3-1.
“We played well in the fourth set,” said Coach Young. “We made a late comeback, but just didn’t quite have enough tonight.”
Nolensville’s leader in kills was Rickert with 20.
“Maggie is our biggest offensive threat,” said Coach Young. “We were glad to get her back (from an injury). She played well and probably had a little rust to shake off. She is a junior that has been in the trenches for us the last three years. We need her to keep swinging like she has.”
The kill leaders for the Raptors were Larkin with 16 and Sichling with 12.
“Our setters did a really good job of putting them in some good scenarios,” said Coach West. “Our middles did a good job of holding the middle, which then allowed our pins to have an opportunity for a little bit easier of a block. In the out of system, we just did a good job of being patient and getting the ball back."
“I think it started with our back row and Bella Lepore passing,” said Larkin. “Our defense had really good passes that set us up on offense. Our setters did a good job of setting us the ball and calling shots. Tanya (Sichling) and I just split up and swatted hard at the ball. We found open court.”
“Our team was communicating what was open, and that really helped us out as hitters,” said Sichling. “We can’t see the court as well as they can.”
Nolensville will travel to a tournament in East Tennessee this weekend before facing Blackman on the road next Monday night and a date with Brentwood the following Thursday.
Ravenwood will be on a two-game winning streak going into the East Tennessee tournament, having the opportunity to face the caliber of Siegel, Cleveland, Brentwood, Nolensville and Oak Ridge. The “Battle of the Woods” part 2 will take place at Brentwood next Tuesday.
“I hope we can continue to be good learners and good teammates,” said Coach West. “We are working to get better every single time we step on the court, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”
“We just have to stay composed and can’t think about the winning streak,” said Sichling. “We play Brentwood tomorrow in the tournament, so we are hoping to scope it out and just play our game on Tuesday.”
