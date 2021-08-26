The Siegel Lady Stars volleyball team (4-5, 0-0) swept the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (6-4, 0-0) in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-17), securing the victory Wednesday night at Ravenwood.
“We are still really early in our season,” said Ravenwood head coach Abbey West. “We started three weeks ago, so we are trying to figure out the little kinks and trying to get in a good rhythm.”
“We had seen Ravenwood play this past weekend at a tournament,” said Siegel head coach Patricia Flowers. “They are a really good team with nine seniors and a lot of experience. We had a hard time getting them out of system, and they were passing well in serve receive. We just made necessary adjustments.”
In the first set, both teams were matching each other point for point until Siegel senior outside hitter Brooke Gilleland took command of the offense and powered her way to the net, taking the frame 25-21.
The second set started out strong for the Lady Stars as Gilleland continue to tack on kill after kill. Ravenwood was able to keep it close thanks to kills by senior Avery LePore, senior Reghan Grimes and senior Tanya Sichling. The Lady Raptors collected key blocks from junior Reaghan Larkin, but still could not complete the comeback, 25-23.
In the final set, Siegel closed out the match, tallying kills from junior Elena Hansen, sophomore Cate Schroer and senior Brooke Gilleland to win the frame 25-17.
The leader in kills for Siegel was Gilleland, making a strong statement with 20 in the match.
“Brooke is a huge presence on the court,” said Coach Flowers. “She plays so well when she is relaxed. When we have a good pass, she is always there to terminate the ball.”
Ravenwood’s leader for kills was senior Avery LePore with 12.
“Avery just has really good ball control,” said Coach West. “She has a lot of different tools in her shot selection and uses them to her advantage.”
With this victory, Siegel, the 2020 AAA state runners-up, has wins over Brentwood and Ravenwood this season.
“I love coaching this team,” said Coach Flowers. “I love the energy that we have. They are playing together more than Siegel has done in the past. I think that is why we are so successful right now. Our girls are trying to be happy for other players’ successes, even if their data is not what they wanted it to be.”
Siegel will take on Stewarts Creek Thursday night.
“We have not seen them yet this season,” said Coach Flowers. “I know they beat Soddy Daisy, so we are definitely not going to take them for granted. It is about having the right mindset.”
Ravenwood will travel to Ensworth on Thursday night.
“It is another day to get better before we start hitting districts,” said Coach West.
