Ravenwood senior Chris Parson, a consensus four-star quarterback by all major recruiting outlets, flipped from Florida State to Mississippi State in an announcement at Ravenwood High School on Friday afternoon.
“The opportunity that Mississippi State presented to me and my family felt like a great fit,” said Parson. “It was an opportunity to showcase my talents in the best conference. Getting to meet the coaches and players, it felt like home. I am excited to be a Bulldog and (see) what the future has to hold.”
“I am super excited,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester. “Selfishly, he is going to be close by. He will play Vanderbilt and the SEC schools that are close, so we will get to follow his career.
“He does a great job of encouraging his teammates and gets on them when they need to be gotten on,” Hester continued. “When times are tough, he is the voice that brings everything back together.”
Chris Parson joins Franklin Road Academy offensive lineman Joe Crocker and Blackman wide receiver Justin Brown as Middle Tennessee prospects to choose the Bulldogs, Mike Leach, and his staff.
“I love Coach Leach; he is a great guy and personality,” said Parson. “He knows how to coach the quarterback position. I knew when it came to making a decision, I wanted to be coached by one of the best quarterback coaches in the nation. I feel like they can groom me into the best person I can be.
“Joe (Crocker) was talking to me consistently and recruited me,” Parson continued. “He was in my ear doing everything he could. He is a talented player and a very big o-lineman. With me playing quarterback, protection is everything. Bringing him alongside me will be a great opportunity, and I am excited to play with him as a teammate.”
Mississippi State runs an air raid offense which Parson believes will match his skill set and provide a smooth transition from Ravenwood’s attack.
“It is a great fit and opportunity for me to go sling the ball around,” said Parson. “I am excited to play with some of the best athletes and with the best competition. I can’t wait to get to Starkville.”
“That helped in his decision because he likes to throw the ball,” said Hester. “There is a lot of similarities. I think he will fit right in with their offense.”
Quarterback Chris Parson will open the season for Ravenwood against MBA at home. The starting quarterback for MBA, Marcel Reed, is committed to Ole Miss, Mississippi State's rival. This could preview a future SEC and Egg Bowl matchup.
“He (Marcel) is a talented football player and even a better person,” said Parson. “With him going to Ole Miss and me going to Mississippi State, it seems already written. We just have to go handle our business and work hard. We’ll be playing each other for a very long time.”
“It will be the Egg Bowl North,” said Hester. “Obviously MBA is one of the top teams in this state. It will be a great challenge for us the first game of the year.”
