On Saturday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced its boys and girls all-state tennis teams for the 2022 season.
Take a look below at which Williamson County and Nashville-area players were honored.
BOYS TENNIS
Class A
SINGLES
Tobias Mandeville, Merrol Hyde, So.
DOUBLES
Eric Popa, So.- Grant Koch, Sr., Merrol Hyde
Class AA
SINGLES
Patrick Delves, Ravenwood, Sr.
Jackson Penny, Hendersonville, So.
Division II-A
SINGLES
Henry Stack, University School of Nashville, Jr.
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, Jr.
Ludvig Denker, Ensworth School, Sr.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class AA
SINGLES
Grace Stout, Ravenwood, Jr.
DOUBLES
Lisa Messier, Sr.-Sofia Messier, So., Franklin
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Riley Collins, Ensworth School, Sr.
Avery Franklin, Ensworth School, 8th grade
