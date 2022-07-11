p delves AOW

On Saturday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced its boys and girls all-state tennis teams for the 2022 season.

Take a look below at which Williamson County and Nashville-area players were honored. 

BOYS TENNIS

Class A

SINGLES

Tobias Mandeville, Merrol Hyde, So.

DOUBLES

Eric Popa, So.- Grant Koch, Sr., Merrol Hyde

Class AA

SINGLES

Patrick Delves, Ravenwood, Sr.

Jackson Penny, Hendersonville, So.

Division II-A

SINGLES

Henry Stack, University School of Nashville, Jr.

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, Jr.

Ludvig Denker, Ensworth School, Sr.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class AA

SINGLES

Grace Stout, Ravenwood, Jr.

DOUBLES

Lisa Messier, Sr.-Sofia Messier, So., Franklin

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Riley Collins, Ensworth School, Sr.

Avery Franklin, Ensworth School, 8th grade